Twitter reactions: Bad lights forces early stumps after Cheteshwar Pujara-Ajinkya Rahane comeback

Posted On / /
  • India posted 181/6 at stumps on Day 4 of the second Test.

  • India lead England by 154 runs.

India lead England by 154 runs after end of Day 4 of 2nd Test (Image Source: Twitter)
England and India continue to engage in a see-saw tussle in the ongoing second Test at Lords Cricket Ground in London. Day 4 saw comebacks from both sides as the contest is poised well balanced with one day to go.

After losing openers KL Rahul (5) and Rohit Sharma (21), along with skipper Virat Kohli (20), the middle-order duo of Cheteshwar Pujara (45) and Ajinkya Rahane (61) stabilised the innings and took the team out of trouble. The experienced pair ended up adding a much-needed 100-run stand to steady India’s second innings.

However, the hosts fought back by dismissing three wickets in quick succession. Mark Wood broke the partnership between Pujara and Rahane to give his side a sigh of relief. He dismissed Pujara with an absolute snorter.

The dismissal of Pujara brought back two more scalps for England as Moeen Ali removed Indian vice-captain Rahane and super all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (3). India reached 181/6 in 82 overs before bad lights forced the officials to announce early stumps. Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant (14 no) and Ishant Sharma (4 no) are at the crease.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

