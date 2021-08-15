Twitter reactions: Bad lights forces early stumps after Cheteshwar Pujara-Ajinkya Rahane comeback

England and India continue to engage in a see-saw tussle in the ongoing second Test at Lords Cricket Ground in London. Day 4 saw comebacks from both sides as the contest is poised well balanced with one day to go.

After losing openers KL Rahul (5) and Rohit Sharma (21), along with skipper Virat Kohli (20), the middle-order duo of Cheteshwar Pujara (45) and Ajinkya Rahane (61) stabilised the innings and took the team out of trouble. The experienced pair ended up adding a much-needed 100-run stand to steady India’s second innings.

However, the hosts fought back by dismissing three wickets in quick succession. Mark Wood broke the partnership between Pujara and Rahane to give his side a sigh of relief. He dismissed Pujara with an absolute snorter.

The dismissal of Pujara brought back two more scalps for England as Moeen Ali removed Indian vice-captain Rahane and super all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (3). India reached 181/6 in 82 overs before bad lights forced the officials to announce early stumps. Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant (14 no) and Ishant Sharma (4 no) are at the crease.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Love Test cricket #ENGvIND — Isa Guha (@isaguha) August 15, 2021

Should England have continued with spinners for few overs tonite or go for new ball tomorrow? Even 10-15 runs could make big difference to either side’s fortunes. Fate of match depends on what Pant does tomorrow — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 15, 2021

WinViz as it stands: England – 36%

India – 23%

Draw – 41%#ENGvIND — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) August 15, 2021

Moeen dismissed Rahane for 8th time in Test cricket #ENGvIND — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) August 15, 2021

Not sure India will be unhappy about seeing that ball jump off a good length with England to bat last… #ENGvIND — Rob Johnston (@RobJ_Cricket) August 15, 2021

India's lead now is 154 runs with four wkts remaining.

Only on 3 occasions, India has successfully defended targets of 170 or less in Tests – both v Australia 107 at Mumbai 2004 and 143 at Melbourne 1981.

And once 170 v SAf at Ahmedabad 1996#ENGvsIND #EngvInd#IndvsEng #INDvENG — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 15, 2021

Let me tell you a kutti story.. The main character is missing.. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/fSmNYih6Cx — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 15, 2021

Next in to bat in the pivotal moment of a massive Test at Lord’s? @RishabhPant17, just chillin. Total hero. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/PwQAQdFCkN — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) August 15, 2021

Nicely poised for Day 5. India struggled to score 200 in a day on Day 4. No reason to believe England will find run scoring easier on Day 5. If Pant can add 50 more with the tail somehow, England would be in two minds about going for the target or playing for a draw. #INDvENG — cricBC (@cricBC) August 15, 2021