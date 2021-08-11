England vs India 2021: Weather forecast for the second Test

England and India are set to face each other in the second Test of the ongoing five-match series at Lords Cricket Ground in London, starting Thursday (August 12).

The series opener ended in a draw after the entire fifth and final day got washed out. The rain and bad weather disturbed the whole Test, and both teams will now be hoping that the rain gods stay away from the second match.

Fortunately for the fans, rain is not likely to play a spoilsport in the second Test. The five days will witness cloudy conditions with deep sunlight in the afternoon.

Here is a look at the weather conditions from August 12 to August 16, according to metoffice.gov.uk:

Day 1-August 12

Clouds will cover the sky on Day 1 with sunny intervals in the afternoon.

Day 2- August 13

The entire day will be covered with clouds with 5-10 per cent precipitation.

Day 3- August 14

The morning and last session would witness clouds with sunshine entertaining in the second session.

Day 4- August 15

Day 4 would be much better for the game’s proceedings as the major part of the day would witness bright sunshine.

Day 5- August 16

The fifth and final day will begin with sunny conditions, but clouds are expected to arrive post-lunch with 10 per cent precipitation.

Both teams performed well with the ball in the first Test, but the batting unit struggled to score runs. A similar display is expected to take place in the second game as well. Since the pitch carries extra bounce, it would help the batters to score runs freely.