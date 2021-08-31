England Women vs New Zealand Women 2021: Fixtures, Match Timings, Squads, Broadcast & Live Streaming Details

New Zealand Women’s team is all set to face England in the upcoming limited-overs series, starting from September 01 in Chelmsford. The white-ball tour consists of three T20 Internationals (T20Is) and five One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

The last time both teams battled out against each other, it was Heather Knight’s England registered the victory by clean sweeping the three-match T20I leg.

The positive news for the visiting side is that their regular skipper Sophie Devine has returned to the national team after withdrawing from the latter stages of Australia’s tour earlier this year. However, White Ferns’ star all-rounder Amelia Kerr has opted out of the England tour, citing the need to prioritise her mental health and well-being.

Veteran all-rounder Suzie Bates is also back in the New Zealand side after she missed England’s tour of NZ due to a shoulder injury.

Similarly, England would be supremely confident to host New Zealand in the limited-overs fixtures after their last home series brilliance against India. England defeated India in the ODI leg (2-1), followed by the T20I series (2-1).

Fixtures, Venue and Match Timings:

T20I Series:

1st T20I – September 01, Wednesday at County Ground, Chelmsford, 05:30 PM GMT

– September 01, Wednesday at County Ground, Chelmsford, 05:30 PM GMT 2nd T20I – September 04, Saturday at County Ground, Hove, 06:00 PM GMT

– September 04, Saturday at County Ground, Hove, 06:00 PM GMT 3rd T20I – September 09, Thursday at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, 05:30 PM GMT

ODI Series:

1st ODI – September 16, Thursday at County Ground, Bristol, 12:00 PM GMT

– September 16, Thursday at County Ground, Bristol, 12:00 PM GMT 2nd ODI – September 19, Sunday at New Road, Worcester, 10:00 AM GMT

– September 19, Sunday at New Road, Worcester, 10:00 AM GMT 3rd ODI – September 21, Tuesday at Grace Road, Leicester, 12:00 PM GMT

– September 21, Tuesday at Grace Road, Leicester, 12:00 PM GMT 4th ODI – September 23, Thursday at County Ground, Derby, 12:00 PM GMT

– September 23, Thursday at County Ground, Derby, 12:00 PM GMT 5th ODI – September 26, Sunday at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury, 10:00 AM GMT

Squads:

England (T20I): Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones (wk), Nat Sciver (vc), Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Danni Wyatt.

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Amy Satterthwaite (vc), Suzie Bates, Lauren Down, Claudia Green, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Katey Martin (wk), Jessie McFadyen* (wk), Thamsyn Newton, Molly Penfold, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

Broadcast and Live streaming details: