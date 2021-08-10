Former New Zealand cricket star Chris Cairns on life support following health complications

Former New Zealand cricketer and arguably one of the finest all-rounders the game has ever seen, Chris Cairns is in deep trouble at the moment. According to a report in Newshub, Cairns is on life support after suffering a major medical emergency – an aortic dissection (a tear of the inner layer of the body’s main artery) – in Canberra last week.

It has been further reported that while in hospital, Cairns went through multiple operations but hasn’t responded and is likely to be transferred to a specialists hospital soon in Sydney.

Cairns represented New Zealand in 62 Tests, 215 ODIs and 2 T20Is. The all-rounder scored 3320 runs in the longest format at an average of over 33 and took 218 wickets at an average of just over 29. In ODIs, Cairns made 4950 runs at 29.46 and took 201 wickets at 32.80.

Cairns was named as one of five Wisden Cricketers of the year in 2000, and he was a valuable asset in the Kiwi side, but his life changed dramatically after he faced allegations of match-fixing when he played in the now-defunct Indian Cricket League (ICL) in 2008.

Moreover, the 51-year-old also faced fixing accusations from fellow cricketers Lou Vincent and Brendon McCullum before he was found not guilty of perjury concerning match-fixing allegations during a trial in London court in 2015.

It is being said that fighting against the allegations through various legal battles cost Cairns plenty of money, and at one point in time, he had to take up a job with the Auckland Council to drive trucks and clean bus shelters.

Former Black Caps cricketer and a teammate of Cairns, Andre Adams, reacted to the news and said: “Thoughts and prayers are with Chris and his family. Horrid situation and hoping for the best.”

