‘He could become a direct swap for either Maxwell or AB de Villiers’: Mike Hesson about RCB’s new recruit Tim David

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have made a couple of changes in their squad and support staff ahead of the second phase of IPL 2021. They have signed two Sri Lankan bowlers Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera, apart from Singapore batsman Tim David as replacements of Adam Zampa, Daniel Sams and Finn Allen, respectively.

David, who is of Australian descent, has represented Singapore in 14 T20Is, in which he scored 558 runs at an average of 46.5 and a strike rate of 158.42. He clubbed 279 runs at a strike rate of 153.29 for the Hobart Hurricanes in the 2020-21 edition of the Big Bash League (BBL). He recently peeled off successive scores of 140*, 52* and 102 for Surrey during England’s Royal London One-Day Cup. Also, while playing for the Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021, David tallied up 180 runs from six matches at an average of 45.

The newly-appointed RCB coach Mike Hesson reckons that David can swap veteran AB de Villiers and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell if ever required during the IPL matches. De Villiers joined Virat Kohli-led RCB squad in 2011, while Maxwell was bought by the Challengers earlier this year in the mini-auction.

Speaking about David’s inclusion in RCB, Hesson said, “With Finn Allen leaving, we have decided to strengthen our middle-order possibilities, in terms of options, so Tim David has joined our squad. He is currently part of the Southern Brave [at the Hundred], he has been performing for Surrey and also Hobart Hurricanes in recent times – a power player.”

“He could become a direct swap for either [Glenn] Maxwell or AB de Villiers if required, also gives us other options throughout the order,” the New Zealander added.

David won’t be the first player from an associated nation to feature in IPL – Ryan ten Doeschate of the Netherlands has played for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – his arrival will bring a new, Southeast Asian flavour to the cash-rich league.

Meanwhile, RCB will resume their IPL 2021 campaign with a match against KKR on September 20 in Abu Dhabi.