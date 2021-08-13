Herschelle Gibbs lists out his three favourite teams to win T20 World Cup 2021

As the T20 World Cup 2021 is approaching, experts of the game have started sharing their analysis on the team’s combination and their favourites to win the title. Following the bandwagon, former South Africa cricketer Herschelle Gibbs has picked three teams that, according to him, can win the global showpiece event.

The former Proteas star named India, Pakistan, and England as three sides that will make other teams run for their money in the T20 World Cup 2021. Gibbs said that England and India are strong sides, so they are obvious choices, and Pakistan are always in the mix because of their unpredictability.

Gibbs also explained why he didn’t pick West Indies, who are considered as a T20 specialist team. The 47-year-old reckoned that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) tracks are going to be spin-friendly, and Windies batters will struggle against spin as they like playing on wickets that don’t turn.

“Definitely [I would say] England, Pakistan, and India. You never know; Sri Lanka could be in with a shot or maybe even Bangladesh. I think definitely, for now, Pakistan, India, and England for now. It also depends on what the conditions are going to be like. The unpredictability of Pakistan is always in the mix. Obviously, India and England [are strong sides],” Gibbs said as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“A lot depends on the wickets. If it is going to turn a little, I don’t think the West Indies are going to be as dangerous because they like the ball coming onto the bat. They like wickets that don’t turn. If there is spin, it doesn’t always suit the West Indies,” he added.

Interestingly, the three teams that Gibbs picked have all won the T20 World Cup in the past. India, under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, captured the trophy in the inaugural edition in 2007. Similarly, Pakistan won the event in 2009 while England, under the leadership of Paul Collingwood, clinched the title in 2010.