Indian Cricket fraternity hails wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya as he bags silver at Tokyo Olympics 2020

On Thursday, India wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya scripted history after winning a silver medal in Men’s Freestyle 57 kg category in the ongoing Olympics 2020 in Tokyo. Dahiya faced Zavur Uguev but lost the final match.

It was India’s second silver in Tokyo Olympics. Earlier, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won the silver medal in the competition.

Reacting to the news, the Indian cricket fraternity lauded Dahiya for his phenomenal effort in his debut Olympics. Senior Indian batsman Dinesh Karthik congratulated Dahiya for winning the prestigious medal.

“Congratulations #RaviKumarDahiya on a fantastic #Olympics debut by winning. You’re going to be an inspiration for many. Take a bow!,” tweeted Karthik.

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar hailed Dahiya for the power-packed performance in the final match.

“Superb effort, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, that was such a power packed performance. You gave your everything on the mat, and we are all very proud of you. Congratulations on the silver medal,” Tendulkar wrote on the micro-blogging website.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh termed Dahiya as ‘pride of India’ while congratulating the wrestler.

“A breathtaking achievement by the pride of our nation #RaviKumarDahiya! Wrestled like a mighty warrior & did not give in at any point! This is what champions are made of! Congratulations!,” tweeted Yuvraj.

Here is how others reacted:

A historic day. #RaviKumarDahiya , what a remarkable champion.

Second Indian Wrestler ever to win a Olympic Silver medal.

