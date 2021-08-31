IPL 2021: Injured Washington Sundar ruled of remaining season; RCB names his replacement

Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2021, scheduled to be played in the UAE from September 19 to October 15. The 21-year-old failed to clear the fitness test at the NCA with the finger injury he suffered in England last month.

“Royal Challengers Bangalore’s all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the remainder of the Vivo IPL 2021 due to an impending finger injury,” RCB said in a statement.

Bengal medium-pacer Akash Deep, a net bowler with the franchise, has been named Sundar’s replacement for the UAE leg of IPL.

Deep was the second-highest wicket-taker for Bengal, with seven scalps from five matches at an average of 19.28 in the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Overall, he has taken 21 wickets at an average of 16.85 in 15 T20s.

“The move reiterates the focus RCB has on grooming and nurturing young players as the team continues to develop exceptional talents and create a pathway for young talents to find their way into IPL and Indian Cricket,” RCB management said in a statement.

This is the franchise’s fifth replacement of the 14th season. Earlier, they roped in leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga as Adam Zampa’s replacement and signed batsman Tim David as a replacement for Finn Allen, while fast bowlers – Daniel Sams and Kane Richardson – were replaced by Dushmantha Chameera and George Garton.

The T20 World Cup 2021 is slated to begin immediately after the conclusion of IPL 2021, and it is yet to be confirmed if Washington can be picked in the Indian squad without playing a single game.