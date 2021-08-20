IPL 2021: MS Dhoni’s uber-cool avatar breaks the internet, sends social media into a tizzy

Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League (IPL), have released a new TV commercial featuring Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni. The advertisement was launched with just a month left for the UAE-leg of IPL 2021 to begin.

In the video, Dhoni can be seen in a uber-cool-looking avatar – with flashy clothes and coloured hair.

The official Twitter handle of IPL shared the ad with the caption: “#VIVOIPL 2021 is BACK and ready to hit your screens once again! Time to find out how this blockbuster season concludes, ‘coz #AsliPictureAbhiBaakiHai! Starts Sep 19.”

Dhoni’s new avatar has struck the right chords with the fans as the broadcaster is now leaving no stone unturned to build the excitement for the commencement of IPL 2021.

Performance of CSK in 2nd half of IPL will be as good as the looks of MS Dhoni. — Chinaman (@ChinamanStrikes) August 20, 2021

MS Dhoni is a box office while playing in the field and out of the field ♥️#MSDhoni #Dhoni #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/PWVf5AlwGv — ABDULLAH NEAZ (@AbdullahNeaz) August 20, 2021

Well, it’s not the first time that Dhoni has changed his look for promoting the IPL. In March this year, he had appeared as a monk to promote the cash-rich cricket league.

😮😮😮 – our faces since we saw #MSDhoni's new avatar that could just break the Internet! 🙊What do you think is it about? pic.twitter.com/Mx27w3uqQh — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 13, 2021

Dhoni-led CSK has completed their mandatory quarantine period in the UAE and is now training in Dubai.

CSK does not have fond memories of the UAE as they finished second last in IPL 2020 – their worst performance in the tournament. However, Dhoni’s men roared back to form, winning 5 of their first seven matches in IPL 2021.

On September 19, CSK will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in their first match post resumption.