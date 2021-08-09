IPL: Teams that bagged the top spot in the points table (Year-wise)

On Saturday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that the remainder of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will take place entirely in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) between September and October.

“The decision was taken at a Special General Meeting (SGM) held virtually, where members unanimously agreed to resume IPL,” the apex Indian board said in a media release.

The fourteenth season of the cash-rich league was started in the month of April, and after 29 matches, it was postponed in the first week of May due to the COVID-19 breach in the bio bubble of various franchisees.

Before the lucrative league was deferred, Delhi Capitals (DC) had acquired the number one position in the points table with six wins and two losses out of eight games. Shikhar Dhawan was the highest run-getter in IPL 2021 with 380 runs from 8 matches, while Aavesh Khan was the second-highest wicket-taker with 14 scalps in 7 fixtures.

But these figures are set to change as the remainder is scheduled to be held in the September-October window, just before the T20 World Cup 2021.

On that note, let’s have a look at year-wise top spot holders in IPL:

2008 – Rajasthan Royals

In the inaugural season of the exciting league, Rajasthan Royals (RR) bagged the numero uno position and also won the coveted trophy. Under Shane Warne captaincy, RR did a phenomenal job and claimed as many as 11 victories out of 14 matches.

Shane Watson was RR’s highest run-getter, amassing 472 runs from 15 fixtures. Similarly, Sohail Tanvir was their highest wicket-taker with 22 scalps in 11 matches. Tanvir was also the leading wicket-taker in that season.

2009 – Delhi Daredevils

The 2009 IPL took place in South Africa, and Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals) displayed top-quality cricket during that year. DD ended up grabbing 20 points after winning 10 games out of 14 in the league stage.

AB de Villiers, with 465 runs from 15 matches, was their highest scorer, while Ashish Nehra, who picked up 19 wickets in 13 games, was their leading wicket-taker. Despite finishing at the top in standings, DD, under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir, crumbled in the semi-final game against Deccan Chargers (now a defunct team) – which eventually lifted the trophy by defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the final match.

2010 – Mumbai Indians

In the 2010 edition of IPL, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) emerged victorious under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. However, CSK were in the third spot after the league stage. The first place was acquired by Mumbai Indians (MI) with 10 wins out of 14 matches.

MI reached the final but faced a 22-run defeat from CSK. MI skipper Sachin Tendulkar was the leading run-scorer in that year. He had managed to score 618 runs from 15 games. Spinner Harbhajan Singh was Mumbai’s highest wicket-taker and third overall. Bhajji had taken 17 scalps in 15 matches.

2011 – Royal Challengers Bangalore

Like 2009, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) managed to book another final in 2011. However, the result was the same as it was in 2009. RCB ended up losing the final battle against MS Dhoni-led CSK by 58 runs.

Daniel Vittori and Co. topped the points table with nine wins out of 14 matches. Explosive batsman Chris Gayle with 608 runs in 12 games, was the tournament’s highest run-scorer, while Sreenath Aravind, with 21 scalps, was their leading wicket-taker and third overall.

2012 – Delhi Daredevils

Delhi Daredevils (DD) had a poor season in 2011, and they bounced back in 2012, winning 11 out of 16 matches and finishing the league stage as the top team. However, their journey ended after losing both their playoffs matches against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Virender Sehwag, with 569 runs, was their highest run-getter, while South African pacer Morne Morkel was their leading wicket-taker with 31 scalps to his credit. KKR won IPL 2012 after beating CSK by five wickets.

2013 – Chennai Super Kings

Like 2012, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) reached the final in 2013 as well but was beaten by Mumbai Indians (MI). CSK won 11 out of 16 league matches to stay at the top spot in the team standings with as many as 22 points.

Michael Hussey was the leading run-scorer in that year. The left-handed Aussie batter amassed 733 runs from 17 fixtures. Similarly, Dwayne Bravo topped the wicket-takers list after grabbing as many as 32 scalps in 18 matches.

2014 – Kings XI Punjab

2014 was the best season for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in IPL. Under the leadership of George Bailey, the Mohali-based franchise topped the team standings and reached the final as well. Punjab won 11 out of their 14 matches in the league stage.

Australian power-striker Glenn Maxwell was the leading run-getter for Punjab and third overall. Maxi amassed 552 runs from 16 matches. Sandeep Sharma was their highest wicket-taker, picking up 18 wickets in the season.

2015 – Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) played their sixth final in the 2015 season of the lucrative league. The ‘Yellow Army’ registered nine victories out of their 14 matches in the league stage and topped the points table. In the final, CSK faced a 41-run defeat from Mumbai Indians (MI).

With 436 runs in 14 games, Brendon McCullum finished the season for CSK as their highest run-scorer. On the other hand, Dwayne Bravo led the wicket-takers tally with 26 scalps in 17 fixtures.

2016 – Gujarat Lions

Gujarat Lions (now a defunct team) performed exceptionally well in their debut season in 2016. The Suresh Raina-led side was the number one team in the points table after all the league matches. GL won nine games out of 14 fixtures and topped the league stage.

However, the journey of Gujarat was ended in Qualifier 2 when they faced a 4-wicket loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Suresh Raina was their leading run-scorer with 399 runs in 15 games, while Dhawal Kulkarni, who bagged 18 scalps, was their highest wicket-taker.

2017 – Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians (MI) grabbed their third IPL title in 2017. They were also at the top in the league stage, having won 10 out of 14 matches. In the final, MI defeated Rising Pune Supergiants (now a defunct team) by a mere 1 run.

Parthiv Patel was their highest run-getter in the tournament. He accumulated 395 runs in 16 matches. When it comes to bowling, Jasprit Bumrah was MI’s leading wicket-taker with 20 scalps from 16 games.

2018 – Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) reached the IPL final for the second time in 2018. However, this time around, they failed to win their second IPL title as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated them by 8 wickets. SRH finished the league stage at the top spot with nine wins out of 14 matches.

Kane Williamson, who led SRH in 2018, was the leading run-getter of the tournament. The Kiwi skipper amassed 735 runs in 17 fixtures. Similarly, Rashid Khan was their highest wicket-taker and second overall. The Afghanistan star bagged 21 wickets from 17 games.

2019 – Mumbai Indians

Like 2017, Mumbai Indians (MI) finished at the top in the league stage and later won the competition as well. The Rohit Sharma-led team registered nine victories from 14 games on the league stage. In the final, MI defeated their arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 1 run.

Quinton de Kock led the batting charts for Mumbai in the 2019 season. The wicketkeeper-batsman accumulated 593 runs and finished the tournament as the second-highest run-scorer. Similarly, Jasprit Bumrah was their leading wicket-taker with 19 scalps from 16 fixtures.

2020 – Mumbai Indians

The 2020 season took place entirely in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the COVID-19 outbreak in India. It turned out to be a special season for Mumbai Indians (MI), as they ended up winning the competition and became the first-ever team to bag as many as five IPL titles.

The Rohit Sharma-led side was also the leader of the points table after the league stage, having won nine out of 14 games. Ishan Kishan was the leading run-scorer for his side, with 516 runs from 16 matches. In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah was once again MI’s highest wicket-taker. He picked up 27 scalps in 15 games.