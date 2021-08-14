Ishan Kishan throws light on one quality of MS Dhoni which he wants to learn

There is no doubt that Jharkhand wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan is an emerging talent and a future star of Indian cricket. His attacking approach and fearless attitude make him one of the most dangerous batsmen in the young crop of Indian players.

The left-handed batter has played quite a few memorable knocks for his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians (MI). His heroics in the cash-rich league helped him earn the spot in the national team during the T20I series against England earlier this March. Kishan shined with the bat on his international debut, smashing a dazzling half-century and also won the ‘Player of the Match’ award.

It is a well-known fact that Kishan has always looked up to former India skipper MS Dhoni and recently, he spoke about one thing which he wants to learn from his idol.

“There are very few players who can give that much to their countries… We have all seen how he has batted from No.3 to No.6 but never complained and performed wherever he went. That’s something I want to do for the team to – just go out and perform wherever I get an opportunity,” Kishan told Aakash Chopra on his YouTube Channel.

Kishan also threw light on how Dhoni always gives him several tips whenever he goes up to the Ranchi-born superstar.

“Whenever I talk to him, it’s generally about wicketkeeping, or when we meet during the IPL, I share with him whatever I am feeling at that moment. For example, I’ll tell him, ‘Bhaiya, I am not able to perform after 1 good game,’ and he’ll say, ‘It might be the case that your hunger goes down after one performance and you are not focusing enough,” added Kishan.

Kishan was last spotted in India’s tour of Sri Lanka in July. He will return to action with the second leg of IPL 2021 in UAE.