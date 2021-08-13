Jemimah Rodrigues reacts after she forgets to name MS Dhoni as her favourite wicketkeeper

Indian women’s cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues is currently in England, playing in the inaugural edition of The Hundred. She is representing Northern Superchargers and has been ruling the competition with her stunning batting.

Rodrigues has so far played six matches and is currently the highest run-scorer in the 100-ball tournament. The right-handed batter has scored 248 runs at a tremendous average of 49.60, including three half-centuries. Her team Superchargers are placed third on the points table with three wins in seven matches.

Apart from her on field performances, Rodrigues is pretty much entertaining off the field as well. She gave a glimpse of it during her debut for Sky Sports. While on air, Rodrigues was asked to reveal her favourite wicketkeeper-batsman, and she came up with a humorous answer.

The Mumbaikar first-named Australian Adam Gilchrist as her favourite wicketkeeper, but then quickly moved to Indian legend MS Dhoni, saying the fans back in India will kill her if she forgets Dhoni’s name.

“I think Adam Gilchrist…Oh, I’m sorry – and MS Dhoni! People in India will kill me,” said Rodrigues.

The official Twitter handle of Fan Code – broadcasters of The Hundred in India – shared the video of the interesting conversation.

“You’d think @JemiRodrigues is an #MSDhoni fan but is she? (Winking face emoji). (Film projector emoji) Watch to find out which keeper-batsman the youngster idolises!” tweeted Fan Code.

Here is the video:

During her commentary stint, Rodrigues also disclosed how she handled criticism after facing some tough times while scoring runs before the start of The Hundred.

“For me, the best way to handle criticism is to ignore it, not even go online or read stuff because it’s difficult when you are doing your best and working hard, nobody knows what you’ve gone through, the tears, the heartbreaks, the sweat you’ve put out to be where you are,” said Rodrigues.

“And someone sitting miles away posting stuff on social media…it’s tough, and the way I handled this time to stay away from it as far as possible so I can focus on my game and be in the right headspace,” she added.