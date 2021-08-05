Jofra Archer ruled out of the India series, T20 World Cup and Ashes with an elbow injury

In a major setback to England cricket, fast bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out for the entire year because of the recurrence of a stress fracture on his right elbow. This means that Archer will miss the ongoing Test series against India, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 and Ashes 2021-22 in Australia.

Not so long ago, Archer had returned to action for Sussex in the County Championship, but he did not bowl on the final two days of that game against Kent and was ruled out of the home series against New Zealand.

According to England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Archer underwent further scans on his injured elbow last week, which disclosed that he had suffered a recurrence of a stress fracture.

“Jofra Archer underwent further scans on his injured right elbow last week. The scans revealed that he has suffered a recurrence of a stress fracture of his right elbow,” ECB said in a statement.

“In response to these findings, he has been ruled out for the rest of the year and will miss the current Test series against India, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 and the Ashes series in Australia,” the statement added.

“The 26-year-old, who had an operation in May to remove a bone fragment from his elbow, returned to play last month. As part of his return-to-bowling programme, he became aware of increasing discomfort in his elbow during matches for Sussex in the Vitality Blast and a 50-over friendly against Oxfordshire. The operation is not related to the stress fracture that sidelined the player previously. He will now spend time on an extended break from cricket before returning for a medical review in early autumn,” the statement read further.