Kolkata Knight Riders name Pat Cummins’ replacement for the UAE leg of IPL 2021

Cricket fans are desperately waiting for the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, which is set to resume on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The second phase shall begin with Mumbai Indians (MI) taking on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Dubai.

Meanwhile, several teams have started revealing their replacements for the remaining fixtures of the cash-rich league. Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have also added a player to replace fast bowler Pat Cummins. The Aussie pulled out his name, citing personal reasons.

KKR have roped in the experienced New Zealand pacer Tim Southee as Cummins’ replacement for the remainder of IPL 2021. Southee is the third-highest wicket-taker in T20 internationals, with 99 scalps in 83 games at an economy rate of 8.39. His teammate Lockie Ferguson is already a part of Knight Riders.

Brendon McCullum, Head Coach of KKR, expressed his excitement about including Southee in the outfit. McCullum mentioned that they needed an experienced lad to replace Cummins, and Southee is the ideal man for the job.

“We are delighted to have Southee in our ranks. He is a proven match-winner and a welcome addition to the already strong pace attack of KKR. With Cummins being unavailable, we wanted to add experience and leadership to our bowling group, and Southee is the ideal man for the job,” said McCullum, as quoted by KKR in an official statement.

Southee has overall played 40 matches in the cash-rich league, in which he has taken 28 wickets at an average of 46.2 and a strike rate of 31.7, with 3/24 being his best performance.