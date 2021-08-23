Cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, which will resume on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The second leg of the fourteenth season shall begin with Mumbai Indians (MI) taking on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Dubai.

As many as 31 matches will take place in the Gulf nation, with Delhi Capitals (DC) leading the points table. The MS Dhoni-led CSK is at the second spot, followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rohit Sharma’s MI.

Rajasthan Royals (RR), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are in the bottom four positions. While the Royals are in the fifth spot, the KL Rahul-led Punjab are positioned at sixth place. The two-time champions KKR are at the seventh position, and Sunrisers are stationed at the last spot.

Teams have started to assemble in UAE in order to prepare themselves for the upcoming second leg of IPL 2021. Most overseas players are expected to be available, but some cricketers have withdrawn their names due to several reasons.

Here is a list of overseas players unavailable for the UAE leg of IPL 2021:

Jos Buttler (RR)

The explosive wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Butter will not play the remaining fixtures of IPL 2021 as he is expecting the birth of his second child. Buttler is an integral part of the Rajasthan team.

Pat Cummins (KKR)

Australian speedster Pat Cummins has pulled out his name citing personal reasons. Cummins’ absence would impact KKR, who are already in the bottom four of the team standings.

Kane Richardson (RCB)

The RCB pace bowler Kane Richardson won’t participate in IPL 2021 as he will be preparing for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Riley Meredith (PBKS)

The Aussie pacer Riley Meredith won’t play for Punjab in the remaining leg as he is suffering from a side strain.

Daniel Sams (RCB)

Daniel Sams will be unavailable for RCB as he has taken a break citing mental health reasons. The franchise has replaced him with Sri Lankan Dushmantha Chameera for the remaining leg of the lucrative league.

Jofra Archer (RR)

The elbow injury has kept Jofra Archer out of action for the whole of 2021. His absence would surely hurt the Royals for the remaining fixtures.

Jhye Richardson (PBKS)

Another Aussie pacer who won’t play the remaining matches in IPL 2021 is Jhye Richardson. Like Meredith, Richardson is also a part of the PBKS side.

Adam Zampa (RCB)

RCB leg-spinner Adam Zampa will be preparing for the T20 World Cup and, therefore, won’t play the remaining fixtures of IPL 2021. The Bangalore-based franchise have roped in Sri Lanka superstar Wanindu Hasaranga as Zampa’s replacement.

Finn Allen (RCB)

Another RCB player who will miss the second leg of IPL 2021 is Finn Allen. The New Zealander will be busy fulfilling the national assignments. RCB have signed Singaporean-Australian cricketer Tim David as Allen’s replacement.