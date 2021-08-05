PCB announces the fixtures of Pakistan vs New Zealand white ball series

The New Zealand cricket team is set to tour Pakistan in 18 years this September for the white-ball series. On Thursday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the complete fixtures of the One-Day International (ODI) and T20 International (T20I) series.

After completing the tour of Bangladesh, the Kiwis will reach Pakistan on September 11. The three-match ODI leg will begin from September 17, while the five-match T20I series shall start from September 25.

The Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi will host the ODIs, whereas all the five T20Is will take place at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore.

“I am pleased New Zealand Cricket has accepted our offer to play two additional Twenty20 Internationals. These will not only provide extra games to both the countries as part of their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup preparations but will also allow New Zealand players to spend extra days in Pakistan, familiarise with our culture and enjoy our hospitality,” said PCB chief executive Wasim Khan in a statement.

“We’re very much looking forward to returning to Pakistan for the start of their home international season. New Zealand was the first country outside India to tour Pakistan, and we share a close relationship with the PCB. It’s great that, after such a difficult time for Pakistan, international cricket is again being played in the country,” said New Zealand Cricket (NZC) chief executive David White.

Here are the complete fixtures:

ODIs:

Friday, September 17: 1st ODI Pakistan v New Zealand, Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Sunday, September 19: 2nd ODI Pakistan v New Zealand, Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Tuesday, September 21: 3rd ODI Pakistan v New Zealand, Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

T20Is: