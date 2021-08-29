‘Not a good place to be at’: Ravindra Jadeja reacts after being taken to a hospital in Leeds

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was on Saturday taken to a hospital in Leeds for precautionary scans after his team’s embarrassing defeat against England on Day 4 of the Headingley Test.

Jadeja, who has played all the three Tests of the five-match series, apparently hurt his knee while fielding during England’s first innings on the second day of the match that India lost by an innings and 76 runs.

Jadeja uploaded a photo of himself on his Instagram story from a hospital wearing a green scrub. He captioned his Instagram story: “Not a good place to be at”.

Meanwhile, after the end of the Headingley Test, India captain Virat Kohli said he would continue with the four pacers plus one spinner bowling combination – unless the conditions force him to bring in a second spinner for a fast bowler.

“We have to obviously assess the surface that we are going to play on. Forecast is something that no one really knows in this country. It all depends on the pitch,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation in Leeds.

“I think this template works. If you are consistent enough, the pressure from the fourth seamer, especially when you lose the toss and you have to bowl first, that comes in very handy because when you have two spinners you can only attack with three seamers and then the spinners are into play on a fresh wicket on Day 1.”

Kohli & Co. is scheduled to leave for London on August 30 and if the scan reports do not reveal anything major, Jadeja will accompany the team.

The fourth Test will begin on September 2 at The Oval and there is a possibility of veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin replacing Jadeja on a pitch that is known to offer help to the slow bowlers.

Ashwin had played a County game for Surrey before the ongoing Test series, picking up six wickets in Somerset’s second innings.