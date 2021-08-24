Papua New Guinea announces squad for the 2021 T20 World Cup

The 2021 edition of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will take place in Oman and UAE from October 17 to November 14, with November 15 as Reserver Day.

Ahead of the tournament, Papua New Guinea (PNG) skipper Assad Vala has said that he will be leading a “well-drilled” and “well-disciplined” side at the ICC event, adding that it would be the right platform to see “where we are at against the best teams in the world”.

PNG will be competing in their maiden ICC global tournament and are in Group B along with co-hosts Oman, Bangladesh and Scotland, Bangladesh.

Vala said he understands the significance of playing on the biggest stage for the first time, saying, “To be able to finally qualify for one and participate in one of the World Cups is a dream come true for me, and speaking on behalf of all my teammates, it will be an honour for us. It’s the pinnacle of cricket, being able to play against the best in the world.”

PNG will play their first match of the 2021 T20 World Cup against Oman in Muscat on October 17.

PNG squad for T20 World Cup 2021:

Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Hiri Hiri, Norman Vanua, Tony Ura, J. Gardner, J. Kila, Vani Morea, Chad Soper, Lega Siaka, Damien Ravu, Nosaina Pokana, Gaudi Toka, Sese Bau, Simon Atai

