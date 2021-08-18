Rajasthan Royals release two players from their IPL squad for Mumbai’s tour of Oman

After the request made by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), the IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR) have released two players from their current squad. The second phase of IPL 2021 will take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19 to October 15, and these players would join RR after Mumbai’s tour of Oman.

“The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) urged RR to release these players from their camp for this tour, and the franchise agreed in the interest of cricket. They will join RR in UAE after this tour,” Mumbai chief selector Salil Ankola was quoted as saying to the Times of India.

Ankola added that this tour would also act as a preparation for the upcoming domestic season, which kick-starts with the Syed Mushtaq Ali (T20) Trophy in October.

“It’s good that Oman invited us for this tour. Due to rain, no cricket has been possible in Mumbai. This tour will give our boys good match practice. It will help us prepare for the limited-overs leg of the domestic season.”

Shams Mulani will captain Mumbai on the tour of Oman, where they will play three T20s and three one-dayers as part of their pre-season programme.

While some of the senior players are unavailable due to national duty or the IPL, youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal and all-rounder Shivam Dube will travel to Muscat with the Mumbai team.

Mumbai’s squad for the tour of Oman:

Shams Mulani (c), Aakarshit Gomel, Hardik Tamore, Armaan Jaffer, Chinmay Sutar, Shivam Dube, Aman Khan, Sujit Naik, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shashank Attarde, Mohit Avasthi, Sairaj Patil, Deepak Shetty, Dhrumil Matkar.

Tour Itinerary: