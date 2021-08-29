RCB’s Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera will not be available for IPL 2021 playoffs

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has granted permission to Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera to take part in the UAE-leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have roped in Hasaranga and Chameera as replacements for Adam Zampa and Daniel Sams respectively for the remainder of IPL 2021.

“The permission for the players was granted by the SLC in consultation with the Technical Advisory Committee,” SLC said in a statement. “The ‘No Objection Certificate’ to the duo was issued for them to join the IPL teams starting from 15th September (following the completion of the South Africa Tour of Sri Lanka),” it added.

The two Sri Lankan players will be a part of the IPL only till October 10, the date on which Qualifier 1 is scheduled to take place. They will leave RCB and join their national squad to play in the warm-up matches of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 after October 10.

The 14th season of IPL, which was postponed in May this year due to multiple cases of COVID-19 in the bio-bubble, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and defending champion Mumbai Indians (MI).

The action will then shift to Abu Dhabi where Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will square off against Virat Kohli’s RCB.

Sharjah will host its first game on September 24 when RCB takes on the MS Dhoni-led CSK.

In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah and 8 in Abu Dhabi.