Rishabh Pant shares his thoughts on his ‘amazing’ cricketing journey ahead of England series

The Indian team is leaving no stone unturned while preparing for the upcoming five-match Test series against England that begins from August 4 in Nottingham. Fans would be expecting an exciting contest as both teams are filled with superstars of the captivating game. One of the stars that everyone must be eyeing is Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant.

Over the past year or so, Pant has added new dynamics into his game and has excelled both as a batter and a keeper. His heroics in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21 changed his image forever as he became the fan favourite in cricketing world.

After the outstanding Australia tour, Pant shined in the home Test series against England, taking his dexterity to a new level. As the Delhi-lad is getting ready to display his unreal talent in the forthcoming red-ball battle, BCCI posted a few clips of his training while interviewing him, where Pant reflected on his journey at the international level.

Pant said that there have been many ups and downs during his cricketing career, but he has learned a lot, which has helped him evolve his game further.

“I think it’s been an amazing journey because there have been a lot of ups and downs. But it has been a good learning for me. As a cricketer, you evolve, learning from your mistakes, improve yourselves, come back to the ground and perform well,” said Pant.

The 23-year-old said that he kept on doing the hard work despite facing the hurdles, which finally paid off. Pant spoke about his performances in the recent past and admitted that he is now happy to get the results he always wanted.

“I think as a cricketer, I have evolved more what I have been doing in last one year or so. You keep doing your processes right, but sometimes you don’t get the result. But you have to trust your process and keep doing the same thing again and again. I have been getting the results now, so that’s the happy part,” Pant added.