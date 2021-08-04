Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman lead wishes for Lovlina Borgohain as she wins Bronze at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain secured the second Bronze medal for her country at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020 even after facing a defeat in the 69 kg welterweight semifinal against Busenaz Surmeneli on Wednesday.
Lovlina became the second female boxer after legendary MC Mary Kom to win an Olympic bronze medal for India. Notably, Kom had won the medal at London Olympics in 2012.
Reacting to the news, Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar congratulated the 23-year-old Lovlina, stating that the whole country is proud of her.
“Congratulations on winning #Bronze, @LovlinaBorgohai!Terrific achievement to win a medal in your first ever #Olympics. With your commitment and hard work, I am sure things will only get better from here. The entire nation is very proud of you. #Tokyo2020 #Boxing,” tweeted Tendulkar.
Former India opener Virender Sehwag wished Lovlina for becoming only the third Indian boxer ever to win an Olympic medal.
“Brilliant Lovlina! Just the third ever Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal. Congratulations, #LovlinaBorgohain on winning the bronze. #Tokyo2020,” Sehwag wrote on the micro-blogging website.
Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad wrote: “And a third medal for India.Heartiest congratulations #LovlinaBorgohain on a winning a #Bronze in your first-ever Olympics. Wish you all the best in the journey ahead.#Tokyo2020”
VVS Laxman shared the incredible story and journey of Lovlina in his congratulatory tweet.
“She started boxing in 2012. Won a bronze at the 2018 & 2019 AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships And has now won a Olympic Bronze. Many congratulations, #Lovlina. Your journey and victory will inspire many youngsters. #Tokyo2020” tweeted Laxman.
Here is how others reacted:
