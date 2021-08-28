Shakib Al Hasan names his all-time ODI XI; picks three Indian players

Senior Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has picked three Indians in his all-time ODI XI. In a chat with Sportskeeda, Shakib picked the opening pair of Sachin Tendulkar and Saeed Anwar. Both Tendulkar and Anwar were prolific batsmen for their respective batters. Tendulkar scored 18426 runs in 463 ODIs, Anwar made 8824 runs for his nation.

For the middle-order, Shakib named West Indies’ explosive hitter Chris Gayle, current Indian captain Virat Kohli and quality all-rounder Jacques Kallis. Kallis, who is considered one of the greatest all-rounders of the modern era, scored 11579 runs in 328 ODIs and claimed 273 wickets.

Similarly, Gayle has accumulated 10,480 runs in 301 matches at an average of 37.83. He is the only West Indian with a double century in ODIs. When it comes to Kohli, the Delhi-lad has already amassed 12,169 runs from 254 games with 43 hundreds.

For the wicket-keeper spot, Shakib went with former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The World Cup-winning captain played 350 games, in which he accumulated 10,773 runs at an average of 50.57.

Among bowlers, Shakib picked three spinners and two fast bowlers. He named himself along with Sri Lanka legend Muttiah Muralitharan and Australian superstar Shane Warne. While Shakib has scored 6600 runs and taken 277 wickets in 215 ODIs, Muralitharan bagged 534 scalps from 350 games. Similarly, Warne took 293 wickets in 194 matches.

Shakib further named legendary pacers Wasim Akram and Glenn McGrath in his all-time ODI XI. Akram is the second-highest wicket-taker with 502 scalps from 356 games. On the other hand, McGrath claimed 381 wickets in 250 ODIs.

Here is Shakib Al Hasan’s all-time ODI XI:

Sachin Tendulkar, Saeed Anwar, Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, Jacques Kallis, MS Dhoni (captain & wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne, Wasim Akram, Glenn McGrath.