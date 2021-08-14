Spectators allowed for UAE leg of IPL 2021

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • UAE government has decided to allow 60 percent attendance in stadiums during IPL matches.

  • The second phase of IPL 2021 will begin on September 19.

Spectators allowed for UAE leg of IPL 2021
IPL 2021 in UAE (Pic Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

Spectators will be back in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) government has decided to allow 60 per cent attendance at the stadiums in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

The second phase of IPL 2021 gets underway on September 19 with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 30th game at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will compete in the next match at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

The summit clash will be played in Dubai on October 15.

The first half of the season got postponed after multiple positive cases of COVID-19 were found in the bio-bubble.

Earlier, when the BCCI hosted the IPL 2021 in India, no spectators were allowed at the venues, keeping the second wave of COVID-19 in mind.

CSK and MI team members reach UAE

CSK and MI are the first two teams to reach UAE to kick-off their preparations for the upcoming tournament. While MS Dhoni and his brigade are currently staying in a Dubai hotel, the Mumbai Paltan will complete their mandatory quarantine period in Abu Dhabi.

Both teams will start their practice sessions from August 23.

TAGS: , ,

CATEGORY: IPL

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
ANIRUDH SINGH
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement