Spectators allowed for UAE leg of IPL 2021

Spectators will be back in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) government has decided to allow 60 per cent attendance at the stadiums in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

The second phase of IPL 2021 gets underway on September 19 with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 30th game at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will compete in the next match at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

The summit clash will be played in Dubai on October 15.

The first half of the season got postponed after multiple positive cases of COVID-19 were found in the bio-bubble.

Earlier, when the BCCI hosted the IPL 2021 in India, no spectators were allowed at the venues, keeping the second wave of COVID-19 in mind.

CSK and MI team members reach UAE

CSK and MI are the first two teams to reach UAE to kick-off their preparations for the upcoming tournament. While MS Dhoni and his brigade are currently staying in a Dubai hotel, the Mumbai Paltan will complete their mandatory quarantine period in Abu Dhabi.

Both teams will start their practice sessions from August 23.