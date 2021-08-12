Stuart Broad pens down a heartwarming post after being ruled out of the Test series against India

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • Stuart Broad reacts after being ruled out of India Tests.

  • Broad injured his calf during the training-session on Tuesday.

Stuart Broad pens down a heartwarming post after being ruled out of the Test series against India
Stuart Broad on being ruled out of Test series against India (Image Source: Instagram)
Advertisement

England suffered a huge blow just before the start of the Lord’s Test against India as pacer Stuart Broad has been ruled out of the entire five-match series. Broad, who is England’s second-highest wicket-taker in the longest format, injured his calf during the training session on Tuesday.

“England seamer Stuart Broad has sustained a tear to his right calf and has been ruled out of the LV= Insurance Test series against India. He underwent an MRI scan in London on Wednesday lunchtime, which revealed a tear,” the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement.

After being ruled out of the red-ball fixtures against Virat Kohli and Co., Broad took to Instagram to share a heartwarming post, explaining how things changed quickly for him. The Nottinghamshire cricketer revealed that he jumped a hurdle during the warm-up but landed inappropriately on his right ankle, hurting his calf.

“Things can change so quickly. A moment before training, all smiles, then during the warm-up, I jumped a hurdle, landed a bit awkwardly on my right ankle, then the next step felt like I’d been whipped by a rope as hard as you can imagine on the back of my leg. I actually turned to @jimmya9 [James Anderson] & asked why he whipped me! But when I realised he was no where near me I knew I was in trouble. Scans say grade 3 calf,” wrote Broad.

The 35-year-old expressed his disappointment over missing the remaining Test series against India but mentioned that he is hopeful of getting fit soon for the Ashes 2021-22 scheduled to take place in Australia later this year.

“All so innocuous. Season over & gutted to miss this India Test Series, but a huge focus on Australia now. Going to take my time, no rush, baby steps & be the fittest I can be heading out there. Big focus in my brain,” he added.

“Good luck to the @englandcricket boys this week. I’ll be watching every ball from my sofa hoping to see runs & wickets in the glorious Lord’s sunshine,” Broad added further.

TAGS: , , ,

CATEGORY: Stuart Broad

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement