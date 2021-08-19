T20 World Cup 2021: Gautam Gambhir reveals who will be under a ‘lot of pressure’ in India-Pakistan clash

The clash between India and Pakistan in cricket is one of the most intense sports rivalries in the world. The hype that generates in any encounter between the arch-rivals is quite enormous. The Indo-Pak matches always turn out to be a high-octane affair with millions of worldwide viewership.

After the announcement of the complete schedule of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021 by ICC, it got clear that both India and Pakistan would again take on each other on October 24 in the opening fixture of Group 2.

No wonder fans would be waiting eagerly to watch the epic clash. As the mega event is approaching, former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has shared his views on the much-awaited contest between India and Pakistan.

Gambhir reckoned that currently, Team India is a far superior side as compared to Pakistan. However, the former India opener also mentioned that in the T20 format, any team could beat any side. Gambhir mentioned that no team should be taken for granted as upset can take place in the competition.

“I am sure it will add a lot of pressure on Pakistan because India has got 5-0 on Pakistan (World Cups). We should not be talking about whether there will be pressure on India; there is going to be a lot of pressure on Pakistan because the expectations are going to be high in Pakistan as well,” Gambhir said on Star Sports.

“At the moment, if you see, India is far superior to Pakistan. Yes, in a T20 format, anyone can beat anyone. We should not take any team for granted; teams like Afghanistan can create upsets. It’s the same with Pakistan. But there will be pressure on Pakistan,” added Gambhir.

India and Pakistan last faced each other during the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England, where Virat Kohli & Co. had defeated Pakistan by 89 runs (D/L method).