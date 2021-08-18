T20 World Cup 2021: India’s full schedule with match dates, timings in IST and broadcast details

  • ICC has announced the fixtures for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

  • India will compete with Pakistan on October 24.

T20 World Cup 2021: India's full schedule with match dates, timings in IST and other details (Pic Source: Twitter)
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the fixtures for the impending T20 World Cup 2021 slated to be held in UAE and Oman. The marquee event will begin from October 17 and the final will be played in Dubai on November 14.

November 15 has been kept as a reserve day for the summit clash.

The much-anticipated India versus Pakistan clash will take place at the Dubai International Stadium on October 24. Both India and their arch-rivals Pakistan have been placed in Group 2 of the T20 World Cup Super 12 stage which also features New Zealand and Afghanistan as the other two automatic qualifiers.

India will next compete with New Zealand on October 31 in Dubai before moving to Abu Dhabi to play Afghanistan on November 3. The Virat Kohli-led side will return to Dubai to face the two qualifying teams on November 5 and 8.

The top-two teams from the two Super 12 groups will lock horns in the semi-finals. The first semi-final is scheduled for November 10 in Abu Dhabi and the second on November 11 in Dubai. Like the final, both the semi-finals will have reserve days.

Here is Team India’s full schedule for the 2021 T20I World Cup:

  • October 24: India vs Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium, 7:30 pm IST
  • October 31: India vs New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium, 7:30 pm IST
  • November 3: India vs Afghanistan at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 7:30 pm IST
  • November 5: India vs Group B1 at Dubai International Stadium, 7:30 pm IST
  • November 8: India vs Group A2 at Dubai International Stadium, 7:30 pm IST

All the World T20 2021 matches will be broadcasted by Star Sports Network in India. Fans can also stream LIVE games on Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.

