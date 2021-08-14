Twitter reactions: Joe Root helps England bounce back in Lords Test

England captain Joe Root completely dominated the proceedings on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test against India at Lords Cricket Ground in London. His sensational hundred in the game helped England bounce back after India posted a strong total of 364 on the scoreboard in the first innings.

Root played an unbeaten knock of 180 runs from 321 balls, including 18 boundaries. Riding on Root’s impressive effort with the willow, England scored 391 runs in their first innings, leading the visitors by 27 runs.

Joe Root’s Test hundreds at Lord’s:

180 vs Australia, 2013

200*vs Sri Lanka, 2014

190 vs South Africa 2017

180*vs India, 2021

Apart from the English skipper, Jonny Bairstow also made a valuable contribution. The right-handed batter scored 57 runs from 107 deliveries, including seven boundaries.

For India, Mohammed Siraj picked up a four-wicket haul for 94 runs in 30 overs. Similarly, Ishant Sharma bagged three scalps for 69 runs in 24 overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Joe Root's Test batting average has just ticked above 50. #ENGvIND — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) August 14, 2021

Jimmy gana be begging for the ball when Jasprit comes in to bat… — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) August 14, 2021

Joe Root has faced 300+ deliveries in a Test innings on seven occasions. Four of them have been in 2021. #ENGvIND — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) August 14, 2021

Incredible innings from Joe Root but yet again the Indians came back decently well. All to play for as they bat tomorrow. Happy that they did not have to face a few overs tonight. Match very much in the balance. #INDvENG — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) August 14, 2021

Highest Test scores in batsman's 196th inns

210 – Graham Gooch in 1994

180* – Joe Root today

96 – VVS Laxman in 2010

86 – Mark Waugh in 2001#EngvInd #EngvsInd #IndvEng — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 14, 2021

Wasted innings by Anderson. pic.twitter.com/wVERZZFhET — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) August 14, 2021

Joe Root was left stranded on 180* as James Anderson was out bowled on the final ball of day three. #WTC23 | #ENGvIND | https://t.co/rhWT865o91 pic.twitter.com/VekQkoGAtr — ICC (@ICC) August 14, 2021

Evenly poised. Excellent from Root. 👏 India will know how to go about tomorrow given the conditions. The bowling hasn't quite been at their best. Siraj was really good & the rest in patches. Big day for the batters. Get 300 ahead and game on. Will take a lot though. Let's see. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) August 14, 2021

STUMPS, DAY 3️⃣ The pitch didn't have much for the bowlers, but our pacers led by Mohammed Siraj (4/94) and Ishant Sharma (3/69) toiled hard all day to bowl England for 3️⃣9️⃣1️⃣ runs 🙌🏼 The hosts have a slender lead of 27. Over to our batters tomorrow 👊🏼#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/26hq141Lug — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) August 14, 2021

🏟️🏏 STUMPS, DAY 3 ~ Our bowlers led by Siraj have done a phenomenal job today, despite Joe Root's terrific century to get them all out by the end of the day's play. We come out to bat tomorrow and let's set a big target for them, boys 🇮🇳 📷 Getty • #INDvENG #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/tcJj1wKLAg — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) August 14, 2021

Anderson going to shred Bumrah's picture after the match. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) August 14, 2021

England bowled out for 391 off the final ball of the day, a lead of 27 Joe Root was magnificent on 180* 👏👏 #ENGvIND — ThePoppingCrease (@PoppingCreaseSA) August 14, 2021