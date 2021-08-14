Twitter reactions: Joe Root helps England bounce back in Lords Test

  • Joe Root played an unbeaten knock of 180 runs on Saturday.

  • England scored 391 runs in their first innings leading India by 27 runs.

Joe Root (Image Source: Twitter)
England captain Joe Root completely dominated the proceedings on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test against India at Lords Cricket Ground in London. His sensational hundred in the game helped England bounce back after India posted a strong total of 364 on the scoreboard in the first innings.

Root played an unbeaten knock of 180 runs from 321 balls, including 18 boundaries. Riding on Root’s impressive effort with the willow, England scored 391 runs in their first innings, leading the visitors by 27 runs.

Joe Root’s Test hundreds at Lord’s:

  • 180 vs Australia, 2013
  • 200*vs Sri Lanka, 2014
  • 190 vs South Africa 2017
  • 180*vs India, 2021

Apart from the English skipper, Jonny Bairstow also made a valuable contribution. The right-handed batter scored 57 runs from 107 deliveries, including seven boundaries.

For India, Mohammed Siraj picked up a four-wicket haul for 94 runs in 30 overs. Similarly, Ishant Sharma bagged three scalps for 69 runs in 24 overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

