Twitter reactions: Joe Root rescue England after Mohammed Siraj’s twin-strike on Day 2 of Lords Test

England skipper Joe Root once again came for his team’s rescue as the hosts made a comeback after a shaky start in their first innings on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against India at Lords Cricket Ground in London.

Root formed a much needed 85-run partnership with opener Rory Burns after Mohammed Siraj bagged two wickets in consecutive balls, reducing England to 23/2 in 14.3 overs. The duo took their team out of hot waters until almost the end of the day.

Just a few overs before the end of days play, Mohammed Shami broke the partnership between Root and Burns by getting the left-handed batter leg before wicket in the 41st over of England’s first innings. Burns scored 49 runs off 136 balls with the help of seven boundaries.

At stumps, England reached 119/3 in 45 overs with Root (48 no) and Jonny Bairstow (6 no) at the crease.

Earlier, India got bundled out for 364, thanks to James Anderson‘s magical bowling, who ended up picking the 31st fifer of his glorious Test career. KL Rahul (129) and Ajinkya Rahane (1) got out early in the morning. However, Rishabh Pant (37) and Ravindra Jadeja (40) made some valuable contributions down the order to take India to go past the mark of 350 runs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Not that such a term exists in this Indian Test team, but Mohammed Siraj has become as close to un-droppable as anyone else in this XI #EngvIND — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) August 13, 2021

Love Mohammed Siraj’s bowling. Quick, aggressive, wholehearted, loads of skill. A great find for India #ENGvIND — Rob Johnston (@RobJ_Cricket) August 13, 2021

England back to hoping Root scores. Again! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 13, 2021

Oh my gosh! Siraj! He’s picked two from two. He’s on a hatty! 😃 #ENGvIND — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) August 13, 2021

Rory Burns has already scored more runs and faced more balls in the 2021 Test summer, than he managed in the entire 2020 summer. #ENGvIND — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) August 13, 2021

🏟️🏏 STUMPS, DAY 2 ~ Our bowlers led by Miyan, have been spot on consistently to help us pick up wickets in quick succession. Let's bowl out the English batsmen tomorrow, boys 🇮🇳 📷 Getty • #INDvENG #ENGvIND #TeamIndia #mohammedsiraj #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/4ws2YKowPU — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) August 13, 2021

After a riveting Day 2 at Lord's, the Test is finely poised. #TeamIndia need some quick breakthroughs to begin Day 3 tomorrow. #ENGvIND #OrangeArmy #OrangeOrNothing pic.twitter.com/uB8JwZU2kI — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) August 13, 2021

Joe Root becomes the 2nd highest run scorer for England in Test cricket. He's now just behind Alastair Cook. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 13, 2021

Stumps on Day 2 – England 119 for 3 in the first innings, trailing by 245 runs in the first innings – Root batting on 48* and Siraj took 2 wickets – match is nicely balanced with India holds an edge at Lord's. #ENGvIND — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 13, 2021