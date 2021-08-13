Twitter reactions: Joe Root rescue England after Mohammed Siraj’s twin-strike on Day 2 of Lords Test

  • At stumps on Day 2 of the 2nd Test England have reached 119/3 in 45 overs.

  • Mohammed Siraj bowled exceptionally well and finished with figures of 13-4-34-2.

Joe Root, Mohammed Siraj (Image Source: Twitter)
England skipper Joe Root once again came for his team’s rescue as the hosts made a comeback after a shaky start in their first innings on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against India at Lords Cricket Ground in London.

Root formed a much needed 85-run partnership with opener Rory Burns after Mohammed Siraj bagged two wickets in consecutive balls, reducing England to 23/2 in 14.3 overs. The duo took their team out of hot waters until almost the end of the day.

Just a few overs before the end of days play, Mohammed Shami broke the partnership between Root and Burns by getting the left-handed batter leg before wicket in the 41st over of England’s first innings. Burns scored 49 runs off 136 balls with the help of seven boundaries.

At stumps, England reached 119/3 in 45 overs with Root (48 no) and Jonny Bairstow (6 no) at the crease.

Earlier, India got bundled out for 364, thanks to James Anderson‘s magical bowling, who ended up picking the 31st fifer of his glorious Test career. KL Rahul (129) and Ajinkya Rahane (1) got out early in the morning. However, Rishabh Pant (37) and Ravindra Jadeja (40) made some valuable contributions down the order to take India to go past the mark of 350 runs.

