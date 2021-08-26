Twitter reactions: Joe Root’s stunning hundred puts England on top on Day 2 of Leeds Test against India

Joe Root stamped his authority over the Indian bowling unit with a spectacular century on Day 2 of the ongoing third Test to put England in a dominant position.

The English skipper continued his sublime form with a 23rd Test ton in his already glorious red-ball career. It was the third consecutive hundred for Root in this series and sixth overall in this year. Riding on Root’s phenomenal effort with the bat, the hosts reached 423/8 at stumps in reply to India’s 78. England now lead the visitors by 345 runs.

Most 100s for England across formats:

39 – Joe Root *

– Joe Root * 38 – Alastair Cook

– Alastair Cook 32 – Kevin Pietersen

– Kevin Pietersen 28 – Graham Gooch

– Graham Gooch 27 – Andrew Strauss

Most hundreds against India in Tests:

8 – Gary Sobers

– Gary Sobers 8 – Viv Richards

– Viv Richards 8 – Ricky Ponting

– Ricky Ponting 8 – Steven Smith

– Steven Smith 8 – Joe Root *

Root was dismissed at 121 by Jasprit Bumrah in the 118th over. Apart from the England captain, Rory Burns (61), Haseeb Hameed (68), and Dawid Malan (70) all shined with the bat and smashed their respective half-centuries.

For the visiting side, pacer Mohammed Shami was their pick of the bowler. Shami bagged a three-wicket haul for 87 runs in 26 overs, including seven maidens. Other bowlers such as Mohammed Siraj (2/86) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/88) earned a couple each.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

He has really taken his game to the next level this year. Well played @root66 👏🏼 Class act👌🏼 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/GxxkWYlQF1 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 26, 2021

Another day and another outstanding 100 from @root66 . What a splendid 2021 it has been for him with 6 test centuries, including 3 in successive test matches this series.

He has stamped his authority and England are in a formidable position in this Test Match. #3rdTest pic.twitter.com/oZ7RmaBbAA — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 26, 2021

What a day that’s been for England. They lead by 345 and despite the loss of a clump of wickets in the final session they are dominating this game. The plan tomorrow is simple. Make India field again for as long as they can and then get after them with the ball #ENGvIND — Rob Johnston (@RobJ_Cricket) August 26, 2021

That's Stumps on Day 2 of the 3⃣rd #ENGvIND Test at Headingley! England reach 423/8 & lead #TeamIndia by 345 runs. 3⃣ wickets for @MdShami11

2⃣ wickets each for @mdsirajofficial & @imjadeja 121 for Joe Root Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/FChN8SDsxh pic.twitter.com/l2C1RcnTxm — BCCI (@BCCI) August 26, 2021

England close on 432-8, a lead of 345. Even a bit of carelessness in that last session doesn't detract much from another dominant day, enriched by another Root hundred. — Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) August 26, 2021

England's 1st inns lead after day-2 is 345. Root scored his 6th Test hundred of this year, after India were bowled out at 78. Root is looking to break Mohammad Yousuf's world record of 9 hundreds in an year. A storyline using numbers 1-9 in order.#ENGvIND — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) August 26, 2021

Our bowlers managed to pick a few wickets in the final session but the task ahead is huge. Big Day 3️⃣ coming up. 🙌🏻#PlayBold #TeamIndia #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/cbz7YeLZPC — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 26, 2021

England marching towards a mammoth total, India desperately need a momentum shift otherwise the match is drifting from their hands.#ENGvsIND — Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) August 26, 2021

Virat Kohli last scored a Test Century on the 22nd of November 2019 against Bangladesh. Since then, Joe Root has scored 7 Test Centuries. And 3 of them were doubles 👀 #ENGvIND — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) August 26, 2021

🇮🇳 bowlers pick eight wickets on Day 2️⃣ but 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 led by Joe Root's ton, end with a lead of 345 runs at Stumps.#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #ENGvIND @BCCI pic.twitter.com/ri22pEPDgM — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) August 26, 2021

At the time of his dismissal, Joe Root had scored 30.9% of England's Test match runs off the bat in 2021. #ENGvIND — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) August 26, 2021

England 423-8 leading India by 345 at stumps on day two of third test at Headingley. #ENGvIND #cricket — Andrew Duncan (@andrewsduncan1) August 26, 2021

This is what it means to score a Test Match hundred on your home ground! 🙌 Sensational again @root66! #ENGvIND #OneRose pic.twitter.com/QSdyk8gOyD — Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) August 26, 2021