Twitter reactions: Joe Root’s stunning hundred puts England on top on Day 2 of Leeds Test against India

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • Joe Root's remarkable ton inspired England to dominate Day 2 of 3rd Test against India.

  • Root smashed his third back-to-back century in the ongoing series.

Twitter reactions: Joe Root’s stunning hundred puts England on top on Day 2 of Leeds Test against India
Joe Root's stunning ton puts England on top (Image Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

Joe Root stamped his authority over the Indian bowling unit with a spectacular century on Day 2 of the ongoing third Test to put England in a dominant position.

The English skipper continued his sublime form with a 23rd Test ton in his already glorious red-ball career. It was the third consecutive hundred for Root in this series and sixth overall in this year. Riding on Root’s phenomenal effort with the bat, the hosts reached 423/8 at stumps in reply to India’s 78. England now lead the visitors by 345 runs.

Most 100s for England across formats:

  • 39 – Joe Root *
  • 38 – Alastair Cook
  • 32 – Kevin Pietersen
  • 28 – Graham Gooch
  • 27 – Andrew Strauss

Most hundreds against India in Tests:

  • 8 – Gary Sobers
  • 8 – Viv Richards
  • 8 – Ricky Ponting
  • 8 – Steven Smith
  • 8 – Joe Root *

Root was dismissed at 121 by Jasprit Bumrah in the 118th over. Apart from the England captain, Rory Burns (61), Haseeb Hameed (68), and Dawid Malan (70) all shined with the bat and smashed their respective half-centuries.

For the visiting side, pacer Mohammed Shami was their pick of the bowler. Shami bagged a three-wicket haul for 87 runs in 26 overs, including seven maidens. Other bowlers such as Mohammed Siraj (2/86) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/88) earned a couple each.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

TAGS: , , , ,

CATEGORY: Joe Root, Twitter Reactions

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement