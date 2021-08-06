Twitter reactions: KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja put India in commanding position on rain-marred Day 3

KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja shined with the bat on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test at Trent Bridge in Nottingham to put their side in a commanding position. In reply to England’s 183, India scored 278 and earned a 95-run lead in the first innings.

Rahul, who came to open the innings in the absence of injured openers Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal, made a phenomenal effort to capitalize on the opportunity. The Karanataka star stood tall against the top-quality English bowling attack and played an inspiring knock of 84 runs from 214 balls.

After Rahul’s departure, all-rounder Jadeja took up the responsibility to keep the scoreboard ticking. Jadeja smashed eight fours and a six during his breathtaking 56 off 86 deliveries to help Team India reach a comfortable position.

India’s tail also played a crucial role to make sure the lead crosses the 90-run mark. The pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami contributed with 28 and 13 runs, respectively, to further frustrate the English bowlers.

Speaking about England’s bowling, James Anderson and Ollie Robinson both displayed tremendous performance. Robinson emerged as the most successful bowler for the hosts as he bagged an impressive 5/85. Similarly, Anderson finished with figures of 4/54 from 23 overs. He also surpassed India legend Anil Kumble to become the third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket.

Before rain stopped play right after the third session began, England had scored 25/0 and trailing the visitors by 70 runs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Top class innings from KL Rahul and great contributions from Jadeja and Bumrah has given India a very handy 95 run lead. Now for the bowlers to drive home the advantage. #IndvsEng — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 6, 2021

India's lower order has given the team a wonderful chance in this game. It has been a major issue in recent years and hopefully, this is the beginning of more little contributions — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 6, 2021

Fine hand by @klrahul11. Without his 84, India would have been in a very sorry state. Bottom half of the batting must show resolve and provide some runs. Lead is meagre still and Anderson is bowling superbly — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 6, 2021

Highest diff bw bat & bowl avg (Tests) 23.75 Gary Sobers

22.72 Jacques Kallis

14.88 Imran Khan

11.46*RAVINDRA JADEJA

9.20 Shaun Pollock Qual: 2000+ runs & 200+ wkts#ENGvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) August 6, 2021

Very much India's session, that – KL Rahul and Jadeja have been superb. Been so impressed with Rahul. His judgement outside off-stump has been particularly excellent #ENGvIND — Rob Johnston (@RobJ_Cricket) August 6, 2021

This has been an outstanding innings from KL Rahul — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) August 6, 2021

KL Rahul false shot percentage in this Test: Day 2 – 25%

Day 3 – 15%#ENGvIND — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) August 6, 2021

KL Rahul is gone for 84, but what a great knock. Back in Test cricket and playing beautifully. #ENGvIND — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) August 6, 2021

Of the handful of top-class all-rounders India have produced, two are teammates, and have competed for a spot from time to time. Indian cricket fans often take Ashwin and Jadeja for granted. Their greatness will be evaluated properly in the 2030s. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@SachinAzharCT) (@ovshake42) August 6, 2021

Ravi Jadeja. What a cricketer. — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) August 6, 2021

That's about it on Day 3⃣ of the first #ENGvIND Test at Trent Bridge! Rain has cut short the day's play, with England moving to 2⃣5⃣/0⃣ – trailing #TeamIndia by 7⃣0⃣ runs. Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/TrX6JMzP9A pic.twitter.com/vNIfN11KqP — BCCI (@BCCI) August 6, 2021