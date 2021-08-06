Twitter reactions: KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja put India in commanding position on rain-marred Day 3

  • KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja help India take a 95-run lead over England in the 1st Test.

  • Rahul played a brilliant 84 runs knock from 214 balls in the first innings.

KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja help India shine on Day 3 of Nottingham Test (Image Source: Twitter)
KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja shined with the bat on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test at Trent Bridge in Nottingham to put their side in a commanding position. In reply to England’s 183, India scored 278 and earned a 95-run lead in the first innings.

Rahul, who came to open the innings in the absence of injured openers Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal, made a phenomenal effort to capitalize on the opportunity. The Karanataka star stood tall against the top-quality English bowling attack and played an inspiring knock of 84 runs from 214 balls.

After Rahul’s departure, all-rounder Jadeja took up the responsibility to keep the scoreboard ticking. Jadeja smashed eight fours and a six during his breathtaking 56 off 86 deliveries to help Team India reach a comfortable position.

India’s tail also played a crucial role to make sure the lead crosses the 90-run mark. The pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami contributed with 28 and 13 runs, respectively, to further frustrate the English bowlers.

Speaking about England’s bowling, James Anderson and Ollie Robinson both displayed tremendous performance. Robinson emerged as the most successful bowler for the hosts as he bagged an impressive 5/85. Similarly, Anderson finished with figures of 4/54 from 23 overs. He also surpassed India legend Anil Kumble to become the third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket.

Before rain stopped play right after the third session began, England had scored 25/0 and trailing the visitors by 70 runs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

