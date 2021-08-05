Twitter reactions: KL Rahul stands tall as rain forces early stumps on Day 2 of Nottingham Test

  • India reached 125/4 after the end of the second day in the Nottingham Test.

  • KL Rahul is unbeaten at 57 runs off 151 deliveries.

KL Rahul shines as rain forces early stumps on Day 2 of 1st Test (Image Source: Twitter)
Indian opener KL Rahul showed his remarkable class against a top-quality England bowling attack on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test between England and India at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The Karanataka stalwart was playing a Test after two years, but it looked as if he never left the red-ball game.

Resuming the day at 21/0, Rahul formed a crucial partnership with his partner Rohit Sharma. The pair went on to add 97 runs for the opening wicket before Ollie Robinson provided the first breakthrough by dismissing Rohit.

Rahul, however, kept on scoring runs and reached a much-needed half-century in the second session. Although India witnessed a dreadful collapse during the post-lunch session as James Anderson shifted the momentum into the hosts’ favour.

The ‘Burnley Express’ picked two wickets in successive deliveries to give Indian fans a complete shock. Anderson removed both Cheteshwar Pujara (4) and Indian skipper Virat Kohli (0) to send shockwaves to the visiting camp. As if this wasn’t enough, Ajinkya Rahane (5) met an unfortunate run-out to further deteriorate India’s batting unit.

Rain washed off the entire third session as India ended the second day on 125/4 with Rahul (57 no) and Rishabh Pant (7 no) at the crease.

With the wicket of Kohli, Anderson has equalled the tally of India legend Anil Kumble, who took 619 wickets in the longest format. Now, Anderson is just one scalp away to surpass Kumble and become the third-highest wicket-taker in red-ball cricket, only behind Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne (708).

Here is how Twitter reacted:

