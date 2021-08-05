Twitter reactions: KL Rahul stands tall as rain forces early stumps on Day 2 of Nottingham Test

Indian opener KL Rahul showed his remarkable class against a top-quality England bowling attack on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test between England and India at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The Karanataka stalwart was playing a Test after two years, but it looked as if he never left the red-ball game.

Resuming the day at 21/0, Rahul formed a crucial partnership with his partner Rohit Sharma. The pair went on to add 97 runs for the opening wicket before Ollie Robinson provided the first breakthrough by dismissing Rohit.

Rahul, however, kept on scoring runs and reached a much-needed half-century in the second session. Although India witnessed a dreadful collapse during the post-lunch session as James Anderson shifted the momentum into the hosts’ favour.

The ‘Burnley Express’ picked two wickets in successive deliveries to give Indian fans a complete shock. Anderson removed both Cheteshwar Pujara (4) and Indian skipper Virat Kohli (0) to send shockwaves to the visiting camp. As if this wasn’t enough, Ajinkya Rahane (5) met an unfortunate run-out to further deteriorate India’s batting unit.

Rain washed off the entire third session as India ended the second day on 125/4 with Rahul (57 no) and Rishabh Pant (7 no) at the crease.

With the wicket of Kohli, Anderson has equalled the tally of India legend Anil Kumble, who took 619 wickets in the longest format. Now, Anderson is just one scalp away to surpass Kumble and become the third-highest wicket-taker in red-ball cricket, only behind Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne (708).

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Fine innings from KL Rahul. Hopefully this will trigger the run of scores we know he can string together. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 5, 2021

KL Rahul gets his half century. Welcome back to Test cricket. Classy! #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/2JdBjwedtS — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) August 5, 2021

Had asked Ashish Nehra about India's opening partner just before the series. I threw up names of Pujara and Vihari as well, and first response he came up with was: "Why not KL Rahul?"#ENGvIND — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) August 5, 2021

India's numbers 3,4&5 since Jan 2020 have collectively averaged 27.7 – only West Indies (27.5) have a lower figure. https://t.co/2jiU9h1mhd

From 2015-2019, India's 3-4-5 averaged 49.7 – the best by any Test team. https://t.co/a7xH1Qx4nK #ENGvIND — Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) August 5, 2021

Kohli v Anderson in Test cricket:

First 111 balls: 30 runs, 5 wickets

Next 454 balls, 206 runs, no wickets

Today 1 ball, 1 wicket. — Andrew Samson (@AWSStats) August 5, 2021

Edge-of-your-seat cricket today but frustrating rain delays mean play is abandoned for the day ☔️ Scorecard/Clips: https://t.co/04osQ1yG3A#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/QT6zylzPrY — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 5, 2021

Play has been called off in Nottingham 😞🌧️ #TeamIndia finish Day 2️⃣ at 125/4, trailing by 58 runs. KL Rahul (57*) and Pant (7*) will be back in the middle tomorrow.#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #ENGvIND @BCCI pic.twitter.com/Aib4WY6ZC6 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) August 5, 2021

Play has been called off for the day at Trent Bridge ☔ India will resume tomorrow with KL Rahul (57*) and Rishabh Pant (7*) at the crease.#ENGvIND | #WTC23 | https://t.co/HOyTN1o5ml pic.twitter.com/LHf9Ex8SSd — ICC (@ICC) August 5, 2021

KL Rahul's mood on that run out: pic.twitter.com/2zVQO0x5HG — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) August 5, 2021