Twitter reactions: Openers take England ahead after bowlers bundle out India for 78 on Day 1 of Leeds Test

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • England bundled out India for a mere 78 on Day 1 of the 3rd Test.

  • England have scored 120/0 in their 1st innings, leading India by 42 runs.

Twitter reactions: Openers take England ahead after bowlers bundle out India for 78 on Day 1 of Leeds Test
England dominate Day 1 of 3rd Test against India (Image Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

England openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed put the hosts in control after India were bundled out for 78 runs in the first innings on Day 1 in the ongoing third Test at Headingley in Leeds. England managed to go past India’s 78 runs without losing a wicket.

Both the openers smashed their respective half-centuries and took the team’s total to 120/0 in 42 overs before the officials announced the stumps. While Burns is unbeaten at 52, Hameed is not out at 60 runs. The home team is leading India by 42 runs.

Teams ending with a 1st innings lead on the opening day without losing a wicket:

  • 160/0 – NZ v PAK (104) Hamilton, 2001
  • 157/0 – ENG v AUS (98) MCG, 2011
  • 120/0 – ENG v IND (78) Leeds 2021

Earlier, English pacers absolute dominated the proceedings, claiming all 10 wickets and reducing the visitors for just 78. India lost the key wickets of KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, skipper Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane in the first session of the match.

The touring party lost their remaining batters in the second session. Rohit with 19 off 105 balls and Rahane with 18 from 54 deliveries were their highest run-scorers.

England’s leading wicket-taker James Anderson yet again displayed his charisma and picked up three scalps for just six runs in his first and only spell of eight overs. Apart from Anderson, pace-trio of Craigg Overton, Ollie Robinson and Sam Curran all shined with the ball to further damage India’s batting unit.

While Overton bagged a three-wicket haul for 14 runs, Robinson and Curran picked up two scalps each for 16 and 27 runs, respectively.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

TAGS: , , ,

CATEGORY: England, Twitter Reactions

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement