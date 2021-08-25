Twitter reactions: Openers take England ahead after bowlers bundle out India for 78 on Day 1 of Leeds Test

England openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed put the hosts in control after India were bundled out for 78 runs in the first innings on Day 1 in the ongoing third Test at Headingley in Leeds. England managed to go past India’s 78 runs without losing a wicket.

Both the openers smashed their respective half-centuries and took the team’s total to 120/0 in 42 overs before the officials announced the stumps. While Burns is unbeaten at 52, Hameed is not out at 60 runs. The home team is leading India by 42 runs.

Teams ending with a 1st innings lead on the opening day without losing a wicket:

160/0 – NZ v PAK (104) Hamilton, 2001

– ENG v AUS (98) MCG, 2011 120/0 – ENG v IND (78) Leeds 2021

Earlier, English pacers absolute dominated the proceedings, claiming all 10 wickets and reducing the visitors for just 78. India lost the key wickets of KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, skipper Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane in the first session of the match.

The touring party lost their remaining batters in the second session. Rohit with 19 off 105 balls and Rahane with 18 from 54 deliveries were their highest run-scorers.

England’s leading wicket-taker James Anderson yet again displayed his charisma and picked up three scalps for just six runs in his first and only spell of eight overs. Apart from Anderson, pace-trio of Craigg Overton, Ollie Robinson and Sam Curran all shined with the ball to further damage India’s batting unit.

While Overton bagged a three-wicket haul for 14 runs, Robinson and Curran picked up two scalps each for 16 and 27 runs, respectively.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

What a fantastic day for Rooty and the lads @englandcricket #ENGvIND — Tim Bresnan (@timbresnan) August 25, 2021

After a day like this — rarely have been as outclassed with both bat and ball in the recent times — India's biggest challenge in this Test is to believe they can make something out of it — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) August 25, 2021

England’s day, all the way — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 25, 2021

Same player claiming the catch to affect first 5 wickets of a Test innings:- Brad Haddin🇦🇺 vs IND at Brisbane, 2014

Jos Buttler🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs IND at Leeds, 2021#ENGvIND — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) August 25, 2021

James Anderson continues to show that he is an elite performer who strives to get better every day. https://t.co/4Pgngm95d5 — Jason Gillespie 🌱 (@dizzy259) August 25, 2021

The bowling in Leeds – 🥳 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) August 25, 2021

Cricket is a mad game. England rampant! #ENGvIND — Isa Guha (@isaguha) August 25, 2021

Nothing short of remarkable… That is the best day of Test Cricket we’ve witnessed from England, in a very, very long time. #ENGvIND — Fabian Cowdrey (@fkcowdrey) August 25, 2021

Might have got a life on way to 50 but we are starting to see why England were so keen to get Haseeb Hameed back into the side — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 25, 2021

This is England's first opening partnership stand of 100+ since Burns and Sibley managed 114 for the first wicket against West Indies in Old Trafford in July last year. That innings was 26 opening partnerships ago. #ENGvIND — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) August 25, 2021

India have fluctuated between two extremes in the last one year. Two of their 10 all-time worst batting performances have come in this period – 36 in Adelaide & 78 in Leeds, but b/w these two debacles they've won a Test series vs Aus & Eng and are leading the current series 1-0. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) August 25, 2021

Outstanding from England. A clinical display of seam bowling. Yes, some of the shots India played weren't great but the relentless discipline and consistency from England's seamers induced the mistakes. India are more than capable of a comeback. But what a toss to lose #ENGvIND — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) August 25, 2021

India 78 all out. That was superb by England. The bowlers took their turn: Anderson first, Robinson either side of lunch, then both Overton and Curran on a hat-trick. — Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) August 25, 2021

In the first over of their innings England scored 12% of India's total. #ENGvIND — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) August 25, 2021