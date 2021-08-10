Twitter reactions: Shakib Al Hasan shines as Bangladesh bowls out Australia on their lowest T20I total

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan‘s tremendous bowling performance in the fifth T20I helped his team to clinch the five-match series 4-1 against Australia at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Monday.

Defending a paltry total of 122, Bangladesh displayed remarkable bowling to bundle out the visitors on their lowest ever score of 62 runs. Shakib was the chief architect behind the epic performance. He bagged a four-wicket haul for nine runs in 3.4 overs, including a maiden.

Shakib dismissed the likes of Matthew Wade (22), Ashton Turner (1), Nathan Ellis (1), and Adam Zampa (4). Wade was the top scorer for his side and the only batter to cross the 20-run mark in the Australian innings.

Shakib also achieved a personal milestone as he became the first men’s T20I player to achieve the 100-wicket-1000-run-benchmark. The 34-year-old is the third overall player to achieve such a feat after Australia’s Ellyse Perry (1243 runs, 115 wickets) and Pakistan’s Nida Dar (1207 runs and 103 wickets).

Apart from Shakib, Mohammad Saifuddin bowled brilliantly and picked up three scalps for just 12 runs in 3 overs.

Earlier, the hosts made 122/8 in their allotted 20 overs, with opener Mohammad Naim scoring the maximum 23 runs off 23 balls, with the help of two boundaries, including a six. For the touring party, Nathan Ellis (2/16) and Daniel Christian (2/17) bagged a couple of wickets each.

“I am still enjoying my game. Thanks to my teammates, this achievement wouldn’t have been possible. The wicket was tough, but we held our nerves. All in all, a very good series for us. To be honest, if you look at the last game, we scored 104 or 105 and got momentum towards the defence of the chase. It wasn’t easy for the batters in this series, but the bowlers did well. We are trying to improve all our areas,” said Shakib while receiving the ‘Player of the Match and Series’ award.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

What a series for Bangladesh cricket! Alhamdulillah, we won the series against Australia 4-1. Congratulations Tigers 🇧🇩. pic.twitter.com/NERfJYcdDB — Mehidy Hasan Miraz (@Officialmiraz) August 9, 2021

4-1 win. 62 all out. Now they can go home. #BANvAUS — Mohammad Isam (@Isam84) August 9, 2021

Bangladesh win the #BANvAUS T20I series 4-1! Shakib Al Hasan-led attack bowled Australia out for 62, guiding their side to a 60-run win 🙌 Scorecard: https://t.co/ap9nHpzYec pic.twitter.com/7WyjAmgiOv — ICC (@ICC) August 9, 2021

First man to 1000 runs and 100 wickets Tests: George Giffen (1896)

ODIs: Ian Botham (1985)

T20Is: Shakib Al Hasan (Today) — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) August 9, 2021

Aus all out 62. Second consecutive series lost 1-4. Given that domestically the best bits of summer are given over to this form of cricket, with red-ball cricket pushed to the margins, I’m not sure this is acceptable any more. — Ric Finlay (@RicFinlay) August 9, 2021

Australia must be thanking their stars that they weren’t slated to play Tests on this tour of Bangladesh. — Shashank Kishore (@captainshanky) August 9, 2021