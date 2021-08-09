WATCH: Daniel Christian smashes Shakib Al Hasan for five sixes in an over – BAN vs AUS 2021

Australia all-rounder Daniel Christian showed his vintage avatar during the fourth T20I against Bangladesh on Saturday. The 38-year-old scored a quickfire 39 [15b, 6×5, 4×1] and guided the Aussies to their first victory in the ongoing five-match series.

The highlight of his innings was the five sixes which he hit off Bangladesh’s Shakib Al-Hasan in the fourth over of second innings. Each of the five sixes was directed between the cow-corner and mid-on region, with a lone miss coming off the fourth ball of the over.

So now, Christian has become the fourth batsman (among players from full-member nations) to strike five or more sixes in an over in T20Is. Yuvraj Singh (6 v England, 2007), Kieron Pollard (6 v Sri Lanka, 2021) and David Miller (5 v Bangladesh, 2017) are the other three batsman to achieve this feat.

Here’s the video:

Despite Christian’s explosive batting, Australia stuttered to knock off a meagre target of 104 and had to bat until the 19th over to register a win.

After the match, Christian said that the Dhaka pitch being used for the ongoing T20I series is “not spectacular”. However, he praised the competitiveness in the low-scoring games. ”

“It puts so much interest on every ball of the game, each boundary, trying to save one here it’s become so important. They can have such a big effect on the game,” he said.

Australia will wrap up their tour of Bangladesh with the fifth and last match of the series on Monday (August 9).