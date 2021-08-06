Twitter restores MS Dhoni’s ‘deleted’ blue tick; explains the reason behind it

Former India captain MS Dhoni is extremely popular on social media. Despite his regular inactivity, the Ranchi-born superstar often becomes a talking point among his followers. However, on Friday, Dhoni started trending on social media for a completely different reason.

It all happened after MSD’s admirers noticed that American micro-blogging and social networking platform Twitter removed the blue tick from the veteran stumper’s account. But after the massive uproar by his fans, Twitter restored the verified badge of Dhoni’s Twitter handle.

The blue tick is a Twitter verification symbol, and it is usually given to individuals or organisations to differentiate the original account from others. Dhoni had last tweeted on January 8, 2021. After restoring the verified badge, Twitter explained the reason behind doing so.

While speaking to ANI, an official spokesperson of Twitter said that the verification policy of the social networking website clearly states that it may automatically remove the verified badge if the said account stays inactive for six months.

“As explained in the Twitter verification policy, Twitter may automatically remove the blue verified badge and verified status if the account becomes inactive or is incomplete. Inactivity is based on logging in. To keep the account active, the account holder must make sure to log in at least every six months,” the spokesperson said.

Here is how netizens reacted:

Bluetick is back for MS Dhoni on Twitter. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 6, 2021

MS Dhoni removes his blue tick on Twitter in protest against Gautam Gambhir's tweet on WC wins. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) August 6, 2021

Raina on his way to @verified office for removing Dhoni's blue tick pic.twitter.com/JtwHucDt3J — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) August 6, 2021

Twitter removes blue tick from @msdhoni account. Meanwhile MS Dhoni at home :– pic.twitter.com/Qqo6ZbRvNw — 🅳🅰🆁🅺 🅵🅴🅻🅻🅾🆆 (@Nar_fault) August 6, 2021

Do you know why MS Dhoni is always calm? Because he never use twitter. — 𝐕I𝐍A𝐘A𝐊 ™ (@NextBiIIionairs) August 6, 2021

#MSDhoni Thala blue tick id back Indian fan :- Twitter Dar gya re baba pic.twitter.com/GMpwDRfDCv — sachin yadav (@sachinyadav_00) August 6, 2021

Blue tick was Removed

Blue tick restored also Meanwhile Mahi 😂🤭 pic.twitter.com/0Bt8W7FDfr — Muskan Msdian ❤️ 💫 (@Msdian217) August 6, 2021

MS Dhoni gets his Blue Tick back on Twitter. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 6, 2021

Jo World cup la sakta hai, use blue tick wapas lana bahut choti chiz hai.

Blue tick is back 💙 #MSDhoni @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/xMrGnfSiRg — Omkar Gadakh (@OmkarGadakh1) August 6, 2021