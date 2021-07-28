Virat Kohli reacts as Shreyas Iyer shares pictures of a football game featuring MS Dhoni and Ranveer Singh

Former India skipper MS Dhoni was recently seen in action during a charity football match in Mumbai along with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and current Team India player Shreyas Iyer.

Dhoni and Ranveer were also spotted enjoying some light moments as their pictures went viral on social media. Ranveer even shared a picture of himself sitting with Dhoni and holding his feet. The Bollywood superstar wrote a heartfelt caption, “Bade bhai ke charnon mai hamesha (Always at the feet of my big brother)”, to display his love and admiration for the veteran stumper.

Just like Ranveer, Iyer also shared some interesting photos of himself playing the game featuring Dhoni and Ranveer.

As soon as the Mumbaikar posted photos of his football session, fans flooded the comment section with their responses. However, one reply grabbed maximum eyeballs as it came from none other than the current Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli.

Kohli, who himself is a huge follower of football, is currently in the United Kingdom (UK) for the upcoming Test series against England, starting in the first week of August. The Delhi-lad reacted to Iyer’s post and asked him to count him in the next time he is in town.

“Count me in next time we’re in town,” wrote Kohli on Iyer’s post.

Iyer is currently recovering from a shoulder injury and eyeing a comeback for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the upcoming second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The remaining games of the cash-rich league will take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) just before the T20 World Cup 2021. Iyer would be hoping to have a good IPL season in order to fill his spot in the national side.