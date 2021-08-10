WATCH: Alex Hales gets hit on the box twice while facing Reece Topley in The Hundred

England’s star opening batter Alex Hales is having a good time in the ongoing inaugural season of The Hundred. Hales, who is representing Trent Rockets in the competition, is the leading run-getter for his side. Overall, the right-handed batsman is at the sixth position among the highest run-scorers of the 100-ball tournament.

With four wins out of six matches, Rockets are safely positioned at the second spot in the points table. However, in their recent match against Oval Invincibles, the Lewis Gregory-led side faced a defeat by nine runs.

Hales played a crucial knock of 25 runs from 15 balls, including three fours and a six, but couldn’t take his team over the finish line. During his stay in the middle, Hales caught himself in a funny situation when he got hit on the soft area.

It all happened on the thirteenth ball bowled by Reece Topley. The left-arm seamer saw Hales making some room and followed the batter by pitching at a good length outside the leg-stump. Hales tried to slog the ball over square leg, but it missed, and the white leather hit him on the box, leaving the 32-year-old in an awkward position as he was heard screaming, “OH, NO!”

The Nottinghamshire cricketer looked in pain as he fell just right after the hit. Commentators found it a bit funny, however, they were concerned for the batter as well. On the very next delivery, Hales again tried to hit the ball towards mid-wicket, but the inside edge struck him on the same portion, forcing him to again fall on the ground.

“Absolute Nightmare,” said the on-air commentator.

Another English cricketer Liam Livingstone, who once had been in a similar situation during BBL 09, wrote on social media that he felt for Alex.

😂😂😂😂😂😂 I feel you Alex 😫 — Liam Livingstone (@liaml4893) August 8, 2021

Here is the video:

Alex Hales copping back-to-back balls to the crown jewels sounds better with Titanic music 😭😂#TheHundred #PrayforAlex @AlexHales1 pic.twitter.com/vsPlrli4kh — Spark Sport (@sparknzsport) August 9, 2021

After the game, Hales himself reacted to the whole incident and explained what exactly happened to him.

“Appreciate all the messages of concern after last night… Peanuts It’s great to know that my well-being was at the forefront of everyone’s thoughts and that no one found it funny in the slightest! Unfortunately, it’s the worst-case scenario today with minimal swelling and maximal pain,” Hales wrote on Twitter.