WATCH: Jonny Bairstow plucks one-handed stunner to dismiss KL Rahul – ENG vs IND, 2021

England’s Jonny Bairstow stunned everyone with a scintillating fielding effort on Day 3 of the ongoing third Test against India. Bairstow lit up the Headingley with a sharp catch in the slip cordon to dismiss Indian opener, KL Rahul.

It all happened on the last delivery of the 19th over bowled by Craig Overton. The right-armer pitched the ball on a good length area that appeared to come in but slightly changed the line and carried a thick outside edge that quickly flew towards the first slip.

Joe Root, who was positioned at the first slip, could have easily taken the catch, but Bairstow, from the second slip, stuck his left hand out and the red leather glued into his palm.

Pujara, Kohli lead India’s comeback

Earlier on the day, England resumed at their overnight score of 423/8 but could only manage to reach 432, giving the tourists a lead of 354 runs. India did lose Rahul at the stroke of lunch, but Cheteshwar Pujara and Rohit Sharma kept the scoreboard running.

Pujara and Rohit added 82 runs for the second wicket before Ollie Robinson provided a much-needed breakthrough to the home team. Robinson dismissed Rohit for a well-made 59 off 156.

After Rohit’s dismissal, the touring party didn’t allow England to make any further damage as Pujara and captain Virat Kohli put together an unbeaten stand of 99 runs for the third wicket to reduce the deficit.

While Pujara entered the 90’s, Kohli is just five short of his first half-century in the ongoing tour. Riding on Pujara and Kohli’s knocks, India have reached 215/2 in 80 overs, trailing England by 139 runs.