WATCH: Mohammad Rizwan takes a stunner to dismiss Jomel Warrican – WI vs PAK 2021, 1st Test

On Sunday, West Indies registered a thrilling one-wicket victory over Pakistan as the visitors self-destructed in the final session of the fourth day when on course to seal the first Test of the two-match series at Sabina Park in Kinston, Jamaica.

After being bungled out for 217 runs in their second innings, Pakistan picked nine of the hosts’ wickets on a pitch that helped the fast bowlers.

Hassan Ali, Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Abbas all dropped a catch each; otherwise, the visitors would have won the match.

Rizwan, however, compensated for his dropped catch by taking a stunner to send Jomel Warrican back to the pavilion.

The Pakistani wicketkeeper pulled off a blinder after Warrican attempted a hook shot off Ali in the 53rd over but managed to get a massive top edge that flew towards the third man.

Kemar Roach, who is known for his fiery fast bowling spells, on Sunday played a gritty 30-run knock and took West Indies over the finish line with just one wicket remaining.

“I have never been in a situation like that before, batting with the tail. I am part of the tail, so for me, it was to go out there and believe. That was the biggest thing – to believe and stay positive – and it worked, and I give thanks. The plan was to just stay positive. That’s me. I was just trying to take on every ball as it came. This is by far the most important innings so far,” Roach said while in a conversation with the broadcasters after the match.

“I was just trying to pick the gaps and run hard. My advice to Jayden was just to protect the stumps. The biggest threat is the straight ball. He did it very well. He is a star for the future. His five wickets today speak wonders about our cricket. All the best to him, and I wish him a great career,” he added.