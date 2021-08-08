WATCH: Mohammed Siraj gives a ‘silent’ send-off to Jonny Bairstow on Day 4 of Trent Bridge Test

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj left no stone unturned in troubling the England batters during the second innings of the first Test at Trent Bridge on Saturday.

After picking up just one wicket in the first innings, Siraj came back strongly in the second essay. He bagged two scalps and bowled at an improved economy rate of 3.40.

The 27-year-old pacer hit the ball in the right areas and took the wickets of Rory Burns and Jonny Bairstow, contributing to put India in a commanding position.

Siraj brilliant love his energy to keep coming in a full tilt every ball and not afraid to express himself. Slowly pushing his way as India's second choice bowler in the XI. #INDvENG — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) August 8, 2021

In the 58th over of England’s second innings, Siraj bowled a sheepishly short delivery, which Bairstow took as a real invitation.

To Bairstow’s surprise, he timed the ball brilliantly, but it went straight into the hands of Ravindra Jadeja, who was fielding at the deep square leg region. While Bairstow seemed disappointed with himself, Siraj celebrated by giving the English batsman a ‘silent’ send-off.

Here’s the video:

Siraj sends-off Bairstow 🤫 Tune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV (https://t.co/AwcwLCPFGm ) now! 📺#ENGvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #BackOurBoys #MohammedSiraj pic.twitter.com/AexNyvMEej — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) August 7, 2021

India bundled out England on 303 in the third session on Day 4 after their captain Joe Root’s classy ton in the second innings. At stumps, the tourists were 52-1 in their second innings, needing 157 runs more to win the series opener in Nottingham.