WATCH: MS Dhoni first hits gigantic sixes during his net-session and then goes in search of the balls

The second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is set to resume on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The remaining fixtures of the fourteenth season shall begin with defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) taking on three-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Dubai.

As CSK will play the opening game of the second leg of IPL 2021, the ‘Yellow Army’ has begun their preparations in the Gulf Nation.

Unlike the 2020 season, the first phase of the 2021 edition of the cash-rich league went pretty well for CSK. They managed to win five out of seven games and are placed at the second spot in the team standings right behind table-toppers Delhi Capitals (DC).

As always, all eyes would be on Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who has led the team quite nicely in the fourteenth season. However, on a personal note, the Ranchi-born superstar is still struggling to find the good touch with the willow. So far, MSD has scored 37 runs in four innings and has only managed to hit 4 fours and one six.

But it seems like Dhoni is focusing on improving his form as he was seen smashing humungous sixes during a net session. In the video shared by the official Twitter handle of Super Kings, Dhoni can be seen hitting the ball out of the ground.

“Dhoni’s Sixes. Our love for Thala. Out of bounds,” CSK captioned the video.

The most interesting thing in the video was that once Dhoni was done with his batting, he went in search of the balls with his teammates. The CSK skipper managed to find some of the balls from the bushes. The veteran stumper was also heard saying how he played more balls than he asked for.

“Hamne chaar ball bole the, aur 14 khele the (I asked to play four balls, but ended up playing 14 deliveries),” said Dhoni before leaving the nets.

Here is the video:

Overall, Dhoni has played 211 matches in the lucrative league, in which he has scored 4669 runs with 23 half-centuries. The 39-year-old is the fourth highest six-hitter (217) in IPL and second amongst Indian players.