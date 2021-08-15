WATCH: ‘This isn’t your f** backyard’: Virat Kohli and James Anderson engage in war of words during Lords Test

The heat between England and Indian players in the ongoing second Test has gone up after skipper Virat Kohli engaged in a war of words with James Anderson. At the end of Day 3, Anderson was caught exchanging few words with Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who had bowled few bumpers to unsettle the Englishman.

The battle was carried forward by the Indian skipper when he came to bat on Day 4 at Lords Cricket Ground in London. Kohli gave it back to the veteran pacer for running on the pitch. The incident took place in the 17th over of India’s second innings when Anderson was delivering his ninth over.

After the fourth ball of the over, Kohli pointed out that Anderson was running on the pitch. The verbal spat between the two stars continued until the end of the over.

“You swearing at me again, are you? This isn’t your fu**ing backyard,” said Kohli to Anderson.

After the fifth delivery, the India captain continued his aggression and said, “chirp chirp chirp. This is what old age makes you.”

Here is the video:

Meanwhile, in India’s second innings, Kohli failed to stay long in the middle as all-rounder Sam Curran dismissed him for 20 runs to reduce the visitors to 55/3. However, the experienced duo of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane steadied the ship to take their team out of hot waters.

Pujara and Rahane have added a much-needed 50 runs partnership to settle the innings. After the end of 53 overs, the touring party have made 105 runs, leading the hosts by 78 runs. Pujara is unbeaten on 29 off 148 balls, and Rahane is not out on 24 from 74 deliveries..=