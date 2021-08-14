“They are world-class players”: KL Rahul backs Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane to retrieve form soon

Indian opener KL Rahul has backed Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane to find their lost form soon. Rahul reckoned that both Pujara and Rahane are world-class players and carry enough experience to deal with the struggles they are facing currently.

Pujara and Rahane have been struggling to score runs this year, averaging only in the 20s. In the ongoing England series, the experienced pair is looking out of touch. In the first Test at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, Pujara managed to score 4 and 12, while in the ongoing second Test at Lords Cricket Ground, the right-handed batter made just 9 runs in the first innings. Similarly, Rahane scored 5 runs in the series opener, whereas one in the first essay of the second Test.

“Pujara and Ajinkya have done the job for India many times we were in trouble. They are world-class and experienced players, so they know how to come out of a couple of innings they haven’t scored runs (in),” said Rahul at the presser after the end of the second day’s play in London.

“You have also to realise they are playing in tough conditions. In English conditions, batting is always going to be challenging; you are going to get good balls. You can’t go out there and score runs in every innings, but if you get a start, you (must) make it count,” he added.

Rahul, who scored a tremendous century in the first innings of the second Test, revealed that it was a special feeling to have his name on the honours board as it is a feeling of achievement.

“Every time you walk out to play for your country, you want to score, give the team a good start. It was special once I stepped out of the ground, and once you see your name on the honours board, you feel a sense of achievement and sense of pride, and I am no different. Every Test hundred is very, very special for me, and if it’s at Lord’s, it becomes little sweeter,” Rahul added further.