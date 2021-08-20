West Indies vs Pakistan 2021, 2nd Test: Preview – Pitch report, Probable XI and Head to Head record

The Sabina Park in Jamaica is set to host the second and last Test of the ongoing two-match series between West Indies and Pakistan from Friday (August 20).

The home team is already ahead in the series after winning the first Test by one wicket. The Caribbeans will look to claim another victory in order to register the clean sweep over their opponents.

On the other hand, the visitors are in a do-or-die situation and will be aiming for a comeback to level the series.

Pitch report:

The surface at Sabina Park will assist fast bowlers, and it was quite evident in the series opener, where spinners from both sides failed to take even a single wicket.

Head to Head record:

Matches played: 53 | West Indies won: 18 | Pakistan won: 20 | Draw: 15 | Tied: 0

Playing Combination:

West Indies

The possible change that can happen in Windies XI is Shai Hope replacing Kieran Powell. However, it is unlikely that the hosts would make any modification in their winning combination.

WI XI: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Kieran Powell/Shai Hope, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican

Pakistan

The only change that may take place in Pakistan XI is in the spinning department. Leg-spinner Yasir Shah can be replaced by Nauman Ali.

PAK XI: Babar Azam (c), Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah/Nauman Ali, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali.