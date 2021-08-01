West Indies vs Pakistan 2021, 3rd T20I: Preview – Pitch Report, Playing Combination & Match Prediction

West Indies will take on Pakistan in the third game of the ongoing four-match T20I series at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday (August 1).

The Babar Azam-led side won the second T20I on Saturday by seven runs. After being put in to bat first, the Men in Green posted 157-8 on the board with the help of captain Azam’s 40-ball 51. In reply, the hosts could manage to reach just 150 for the loss of 4 wickets. Mohammad Hafeez bowled an economical spell of 4-1-6-1 for the visitors.

In the third encounter, Kieron Pollard & Co. will look to bounce back to keep the series alive as the first T20I was washed out due to rain. Pakistan, on the other hand, would be eyeing to seal the series with a win.

Pitch report

A competitive game between bat and ball is expected to help both the fast bowlers and spinners. While the spacers should swing the ball around early on, the batters will look to make good use of powerplay restrictions.

Playing Combinations

West Indies Predicted XI: Lendl Simmons, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein

Pakistan Probable XI: Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Sohaib Maqsood, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi

Match Prediction

Case 1:

West Indies win the toss and bowl first

Pakistan Powerplay score: 45-55

Pakistan Total: 145-160

Case 2:

Pakistan win the toss and bowl first

West Indies Powerplay score: 40-50

West Indies Total: 150-165

West Indies to win the contest.