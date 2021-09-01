Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2021, 1st T20I: Preview – Pitch Report, Playing Combination & Match Prediction

Bangladesh and New Zealand are set to face each other in the three-match T20 International (T20I) series starting Wednesday (September 01) at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

The visitors will be without some star players, including skipper Kane Williamson, who will fulfil their Indian Premier League (IPL) commitments. In the absence of Williamson, Tom Latham will captain the Blackcaps.

The hosts would be super confident to take on New Zealand, especially after their recent performance against Australia. Further, this time around, senior players like Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das will also be available.

Pitch report:

As it was seen in the recent series between Bangladesh and Australia, the tracks at Sher-e-Bangla stadium would be spin-friendly, and conditions will also offer assistance to the slow bowlers.

Playing Combination:

Bangladesh

Soumya Sarkar failed to impress against Australia, so the hosts could give a chance to Liton to open the innings. It has been already revealed that Mushfiqur and Nurul Hasan are set to split the wicketkeeping duties. Hasan will keep the gloves for the first two games.

BAN XI: Mahmudullah (c), Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

New Zealand

In the absence of senior pace bowlers, Scott Kuggeleijn, Blair Tickner are expected to lead the attack with a toss-up between Hamish Bennett and Doug Bracewell.

NZ XI: Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie, Scott Kuggeleijn, Blair Tickner, Ajaz Patel, Hamish Bennett/Doug Bracewell.

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

New Zealand win the toss and bowl first

Bangladesh Powerplay score: 40-50

Bangladesh Total: 140-155

Case 2:

Bangladesh win the toss and bowl first

New Zealand Powerplay score: 45-60

New Zealand Total: 150-165

New Zealand to win the contest.