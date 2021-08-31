Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2021: Fixtures, Match Timings, Squads, Broadcast & Live Streaming Details

As the T20I World Cup is approaching, all the teams have accelerated their preparation and getting involved in few bilateral T20I legs before they reach the global stage. Following the pattern, the New Zealand is all set to face Bangladesh in the upcoming T20I series, starting September 1.

Not so long ago, the Black Caps have announced their T20 World Cup squad, but few players will not be available for this tour due to their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 commitments. Tom Latham will captain the Kiwis in the absence of regular skipper Kane Williamson.

Bangladesh will be supremely confident to host New Zealand for the five-match T20I series, especially after their recent performance against Australia. Moreover, some prominent names in Bangladesh cricket like Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das have returned to the national side.

Fixtures, Venue and Match Timings:

T20I Series:

1st T20I – September 01, Wednesday at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 12:00 PM GMT

– September 01, Wednesday at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 12:00 PM GMT 2nd T20I – September 03, Friday at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 12:00 PM GMT

– September 03, Friday at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 12:00 PM GMT 3rd T20I – September 05, Sunday at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 12:00 PM GMT

– September 05, Sunday at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 12:00 PM GMT 4th T20I – September 08, Wednesday at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 12:00 PM GMT

– September 08, Wednesday at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 12:00 PM GMT 5th T20I – September 10, Friday at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 12:00 PM GMT

Squads:

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Kumar Das, Musaddek Hossain Saikat, Afif Hossain, Naim Sheikh, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shamim Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shaif Uddin, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam Biplob, Nasum Ahmed.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c, wk), Finn Allen, Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell (wk), Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, Cole McConchie, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Blair Tickner, Will Young.

Broadcast and Live streaming details: