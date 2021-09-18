BCCI exploring ways to bring back Anil Kumble for Team India’s head coach role

The odds are stacking up against Virat Kohli, who recently announced his decision to step down as India captain from the shortest format after the upcoming T20 World Cup in UAE.

With the tenures of head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar also coming to an end, the BCCI is looking to bring back Anil Kumble in the hot seat.

Kumble did a fantastic job in his first stint as Team India’s head coach and it now depends on him to come on board a second time before such a move sees the light of the day.

“While the process will once again be a transparent one, it is no secret that Kumble did a good job with the team. What led to the differences four years back doesn’t concern anyone now as everyone has moved ahead. While he would definitely be a good option, it needs to be seen whether he himself agrees to come on board a second time. So his nod would also matter. But yes, he is definitely someone who can take the team forward,” a BCCI source close to the developments was quoted as saying to ANI.

Meanwhile, as per a report in the Indian Express, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly wanted Kumble to continue coaching the team even after the 2017 Champions Trophy, despite Kohli being against the idea, and now he is keen for Jumbo to replace Shastri.

Kumble, one of the most respected figures in Indian cricket, will have to leave his job as the head coach of IPL franchise Punjab Kings (PBKS) and also resign from the post of the head of the International Cricket Council’s cricket committee if he is to replace Shastri.