Brian Lara points out technical flaws in Virat Kohli’s dismissal against KKR

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) didn’t have an ideal start in the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they lost their reverse fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by nine wickets.

KKR’s mystery bowler Varun Chakravarthy and all-rounder Andre Russell picked up three wickets each as the two-time champions bundled out the Challengers for a mere 92.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli had a poor outing as he could only manage to score five runs. Kohli opened the innings and got out LBW off seam bowler Prasidh Krishna.

Discussing about Kohli’s dismissal, West Indies legend Brian Lara pointed out the technical flaws in the way RCB captain lost his wicket. Lara recalled Kohli’s dismissal from the 2019 World Cup semi-final clash against New Zealand, stating the Delhi-lad had a similar head position against KKR.

“In the World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand, LBW again – you look his head position. The ball before (vs KKR) he struck it through extra-cover – maybe the best shot of the match. Head was on top of the ball. The next delivery, his head was almost in the same position as the previous ball, but the line was completely different – it was coming down from middle and off, angling into middle and leg,” Lara told Cricket.com.

Lara mentioned that many right-handed batters face this problem and lose their balance while getting on the front foot. The former West Indies captain reckoned the batsmen need to wait a little longer before executing the shot.

“That is an issue we know that a lot of right-handed batsmen get on the front foot and fall over. Just need to wait a little bit longer maybe, keep a stiller head and have that balance so that you can go down the track, instead of going towards the off stump when the ball is angled towards leg,” added Lara.